Author Linda Greene's New Audiobook, "Mind Your Thoughts, Activate Your Healing," Explores the Ways in Which One's Mind Can Impact Their Overall Health and Wellness

Recent audiobook release “Mind Your Thoughts, Activate Your Healing: How the Mind Body Connection Causes Sickness, Healing and Aging” from Audiobook Network author Linda Greene is an enlightening dive into the profound impact that one’s thoughts, beliefs, and attitudes can have on their physical health, aging, and healing through the mind-body connection.