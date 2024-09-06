Author Linda Greene's New Audiobook, "Mind Your Thoughts, Activate Your Healing," Explores the Ways in Which One's Mind Can Impact Their Overall Health and Wellness
Recent audiobook release “Mind Your Thoughts, Activate Your Healing: How the Mind Body Connection Causes Sickness, Healing and Aging” from Audiobook Network author Linda Greene is an enlightening dive into the profound impact that one’s thoughts, beliefs, and attitudes can have on their physical health, aging, and healing through the mind-body connection.
Valencia, CA, September 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Linda Greene, who holds a doctor of philosophy degree specializing in metaphysical counseling from the University of Sedona, and is an ordained minister with United Metaphysical Churches and International Metaphysical Ministry, has completed her new audiobook, “Mind Your Thoughts, Activate Your Healing: How the Mind Body Connection Causes Sickness, Healing and Aging”: a comprehensive guide for those seeking to understand and harness the mind's potential for healing and longevity that explores the powerful influence of the mind in shaping one’s physical well-being.
Rev. Dr. Linda R. Greene has dedicated her life in the pursuit of uplifting others through various acts of service and holds over thirty years of counseling and interpreting astrological charts. The author works with the celestial world, the angels, and archangels to help provide guidance to clients, and has used her spiritual gifts as a mystic to help teach classes such as “Mediumship Development,” “The Mind and Healing,” and “Working with the Archangels.”
“Why is it that in today's society, with all the modern advancements in medicine, we as a species seem to be getting sicker and sicker?” writes Greene. “Diseases such as cancer are more prevalent today than they were in 1950. Is it because our medical science is somehow failing us? Is it that today's doctors treat symptoms rather than finding the root of the problem that caused the illness in the first place?
“Our minds work according to the law of belief, which states, ‘Whatever you believe and feel to be true long enough will become your reality. It means that whatever you subconsciously feel to be true in your inner world (thoughts) long enough, will always show up in your outer world (experience).’
“‘The Mind Can Heal and the Mind Can Age’ explores the premise that our minds are the true culprit.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Linda Greene’s new audiobook is a call to recognize the impacts that one’s thoughts can have on their health and combines scientific insights with practical wisdom to offer listeners actionable steps to improve their overall state of being. By understanding and aligning one’s beliefs with positive outcomes, listeners will discover the path to unlocking the mind's healing potential and fostering a deeper connection between mental and physical wellness.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Mind Your Thoughts, Activate Your Healing: How the Mind Body Connection Causes Sickness, Healing and Aging” by Linda Greene through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
