Save the Storks Congratulates Horizon Pregnancy Clinic in Huntington Beach, CA
Horizon Pregnancy Clinic–led by CEO, Debra Tous–has served thousands of women in Southern California through holistic healthcare, counseling, and support. They own and operate one of Save the Storks’ mobile medical clinics (a Stork Bus) and recently were part of the launch of the For Every Woman mobile medical clinic, in partnership with Save the Storks, Mariners Church and Orange County Rescue Mission.
Irvine, CA, September 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Save the Storks congratulates Horizon Pregnancy Clinic on their upcoming banquet to be held on September 5, 2024 in Seal Beach, CA. As a long-time partner of Save the Storks, Horizon––led by CEO, Debra Tous––has served thousands of women in Southern California through holistic healthcare, counseling, and support. They own and operate one of Save the Storks’ mobile medical clinics (a Stork Bus), which has allowed them to expand their reach in providing services and resources to women with on-board ultrasounds, pregnancy tests, STD testing, and more, overseen by a medical professional.
Recently, Horizon has also partnered with Orange County Rescue Mission and Mariners Church to launch the first Save the Storks’ For Every Woman Mobile Medical Clinic. Staff from Horizon Pregnancy Clinic in Huntington Beach will deliver medical services for the Mobile Medical Clinic, such as ultrasounds, STD testing, and wraparound counseling and referral services.
Diane Ferraro, CEO of Save the Storks, said this of Horizon Pregnancy Clinic and Debra Tous: “I am so grateful for the work that Horizon is doing in their community, elevating women’s healthcare and showing women real care by informing them of all their options; being supportive not just before or during pregnancy, but as many patients will tell you, beyond, and for life. Debra [Tous] has fearlessly run our Storks’ Mobile Medical Clinic for years now, and I’m so excited to see her efforts with the For Every Woman Mobile Medical Clinic.”
About Save the Storks Save the Storks is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering women with the resources and support they need to make informed decisions about their pregnancies. Through compassionate care, innovative programs, and community outreach, Save the Storks aims to transform the lives of women and families across the nation. To date, Save the Storks has delivered 102 Mobile Medical Clinics in 34 states across the country.
About Horizon Horizon is a non-profit free medically licensed Pregnancy Clinic offering Pregnancy Testing, Ultrasounds and Options Consultations, Abortion Pill Reversal Prescriptions, STI testing, Online Classes - Prenatal, Labor & Delivery, Child Development and Parenting, 100’s of Referrals for health care, housing, adoption agencies, childcare, etc., Sexual Integrity Programs focusing on Abstinence and STDs, Post Abortion Recovery Bible Studies and Weekend Retreats for Women & Men.
Recently, Horizon has also partnered with Orange County Rescue Mission and Mariners Church to launch the first Save the Storks’ For Every Woman Mobile Medical Clinic. Staff from Horizon Pregnancy Clinic in Huntington Beach will deliver medical services for the Mobile Medical Clinic, such as ultrasounds, STD testing, and wraparound counseling and referral services.
Diane Ferraro, CEO of Save the Storks, said this of Horizon Pregnancy Clinic and Debra Tous: “I am so grateful for the work that Horizon is doing in their community, elevating women’s healthcare and showing women real care by informing them of all their options; being supportive not just before or during pregnancy, but as many patients will tell you, beyond, and for life. Debra [Tous] has fearlessly run our Storks’ Mobile Medical Clinic for years now, and I’m so excited to see her efforts with the For Every Woman Mobile Medical Clinic.”
About Save the Storks Save the Storks is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering women with the resources and support they need to make informed decisions about their pregnancies. Through compassionate care, innovative programs, and community outreach, Save the Storks aims to transform the lives of women and families across the nation. To date, Save the Storks has delivered 102 Mobile Medical Clinics in 34 states across the country.
About Horizon Horizon is a non-profit free medically licensed Pregnancy Clinic offering Pregnancy Testing, Ultrasounds and Options Consultations, Abortion Pill Reversal Prescriptions, STI testing, Online Classes - Prenatal, Labor & Delivery, Child Development and Parenting, 100’s of Referrals for health care, housing, adoption agencies, childcare, etc., Sexual Integrity Programs focusing on Abstinence and STDs, Post Abortion Recovery Bible Studies and Weekend Retreats for Women & Men.
Contact
Save the StorksContact
Diane Ferraro
626-222-9388
www.savethestorks.org
Diane Ferraro
626-222-9388
www.savethestorks.org
Categories