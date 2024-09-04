Save the Storks Congratulates Horizon Pregnancy Clinic in Huntington Beach, CA

Horizon Pregnancy Clinic–led by CEO, Debra Tous–has served thousands of women in Southern California through holistic healthcare, counseling, and support. They own and operate one of Save the Storks’ mobile medical clinics (a Stork Bus) and recently were part of the launch of the For Every Woman mobile medical clinic, in partnership with Save the Storks, Mariners Church and Orange County Rescue Mission.