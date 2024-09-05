The Changing Real Estate Market in 2025 and Beyond
Evan and Ashley Pedone, luxury and commercial real estate advisors, discuss the changing real estate market in Clearwater Beach, Tampa, and St. Petersburg, Florida.
Clearwater Beach, FL, September 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Navigating the complex and ever-evolving real estate market can be challenging, even for the most seasoned professionals. Are the shifts we're observing genuine, exaggerated, or media sensationalized? Or is it merely a matter of changing perceptions and consumer sentiment? As we look towards 2025 and beyond, how will Clearwater Beach realtors and other real estate professionals adapt their strategies? Is there even a need for a change in approach?
To shed light on these questions, Evan and Ashley Pedone, a prominent husband-and-wife real estate team. They cover the greater Tampa Bay and St. Petersburg-Metropolitan areas and have extensive experience with a diverse range of clients, including NFL players, MLB athletes, professional race car drivers, CEOs, executives, and high-ranking military personnel. Their expertise spans from Clearwater Beach houses to luxury condos, multifamily properties, and resorts, including motels and hotels. They have represented buyers and sellers across all the barrier islands in Tampa Bay, such as Indian Rocks Beach, Madeira Beach, Treasure Island, Sunset Beach, and St. Pete Beach. Their services extend beyond Tampa Bay, reaching as far as Boca Grande and Manasota Key, and even include international clients and luxury property auctions in Hong Kong.
Given their extensive experience, they are well-positioned to discuss the future of real estate in 2025.
Future Concerns in the Real Estate Market
One major concern is the outlook for the real estate market in 2025. What are the prevalent worries among buyers and sellers?
“I believe there is concern, but also hope,” says Evan Pedone. “Reality has set in, and both buyers and sellers face challenges that impact negotiations. Economic and geopolitical uncertainties, as well as political factors, influence their expectations regarding economic policies and the overall health of the real estate market.”
Key Concerns Affecting the Market
What specific issues are currently concerning buyers and sellers?
“Fiscal policies on a national level, such as inflation and high mortgage rates, as well as local factors like the soaring costs of homeowners and flood insurance, have significantly impacted what sellers can ask for and what buyers are willing to pay. These factors negatively affect both parties,” explains Ashley Pedone.
Addressing Market Challenges
How do the Pedones address these issues?
“Despite national challenges like high mortgage rates, the real estate market in Florida, including Clearwater Beach, St. Petersburg, and the barrier islands, remains robust. Florida continues to attract relocators from states with higher costs of living, such as California and New York. Buyers moving from these states may find Florida's lower cost of living and high quality of life appealing,” says Evan. “We approach each situation strategically, tailoring our methods to the individual asset, goals, and target audience, whether we're dealing with a Clearwater Beach house or a luxury condo.”
Key Factors for a Healthy Real Estate Market
What national changes would contribute to a healthier real estate market?
“There are two main factors,” states Evan. “First, lowering borrowing costs for primary residences would make homes more affordable and stimulate economic growth. For example, reducing mortgage rates on a commercial asset from 8% to 5% could save substantial amounts annually, which could be reinvested into the community and property. Second, addressing the high costs of homeowners and flood insurance in Florida is crucial. The current system is inefficient and expensive for homeowners, and a reevaluation of insurance costs versus risk assessment is needed.”
Outlook for Florida Real Estate in 2025
Do the Pedones feel optimistic about the Florida real estate market in 2025?
“Yes, I am optimistic,” says Ashley. “While no one can predict the future with certainty, Florida will continue to attract interest due to its beautiful beaches, state parks, world-class resorts like Walt Disney World and Universal Studios, and renowned universities. Combined with the absence of a state income tax, these factors contribute to a high quality of life and a potentially lower cost of living compared to other states. Florida’s appeal, including its growing corporate relocations and investment opportunities, makes it an exciting place for both residential living and investment. The Sunshine State has a bright future ahead.”
