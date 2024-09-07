Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett to Headline Exclusive Cocktail Reception in Dallas, TX

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett will be the featured guest at an exclusive Cocktail Reception and Meet & Greet in Dallas, TX, on October 2, 2024. The event celebrates her appointment as the National Co-Chair for the Harris-Walz presidential campaign and offers attendees an opportunity to engage with the Congresswoman. Hosted by Nikki Cloud, this special evening will honor Congresswoman Crockett’s contributions to transformative change on a national scale.