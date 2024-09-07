Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett to Headline Exclusive Cocktail Reception in Dallas, TX
Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett will be the featured guest at an exclusive Cocktail Reception and Meet & Greet in Dallas, TX, on October 2, 2024. The event celebrates her appointment as the National Co-Chair for the Harris-Walz presidential campaign and offers attendees an opportunity to engage with the Congresswoman. Hosted by Nikki Cloud, this special evening will honor Congresswoman Crockett’s contributions to transformative change on a national scale.
Dallas, TX, September 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, a trailblazer renowned for her powerful presence in congressional hearings and her dynamic appearances on prominent platforms such as Jimmy Kimmel Live, The View, and The Breakfast Club, will be the distinguished guest at an exclusive Cocktail Reception and Meet & Greet on October 2, 2024, in Dallas, TX. This eagerly anticipated event will honor Congresswoman Crockett’s recent appointment as the National Co-Chair for the Harris-Walz presidential campaign.
As a leading figure in American politics, Congresswoman Crockett has consistently demonstrated remarkable leadership and dedication to transformative change. This event serves as a celebration of her significant accomplishments and her unwavering commitment to advancing progress on a national and global scale.
The evening’s festivities will be hosted by Nikki Cloud, a distinguished real estate and investment business woman with a deep-seated passion for community and philanthropy. Nikki’s endearing friendship with Congresswoman Crockett adds a personal and heartfelt touch to the event. As a visionary leader with a celebrated career, Nikki Cloud, along with The Key Team, is excited to welcome supporters and admirers to this special occasion, where we will come together to celebrate a woman whose influence and inspiration continue to resonate across the nation.
Guests will have the opportunity to engage with Congresswoman Crockett, reflecting on her achievements and discussing her new role as National Co-Chair along with hopes for the future as we approach voting season. This event promises to be an evening of celebration, camaraderie, and inspiration, highlighting the profound impact of her work and the important mission she continues to champion.
Texas is privileged to be the backdrop for this momentous occasion, and we invite you to join us in honoring Congresswoman Crockett on October 2nd. For further details and to secure your place at this exclusive event, please RSVP by contacting: admin@key2yourdreamhome.com.
Press Contact:
Edwina Gray
Marketing Director
edwina@ladyinthereddressblog.com
As a leading figure in American politics, Congresswoman Crockett has consistently demonstrated remarkable leadership and dedication to transformative change. This event serves as a celebration of her significant accomplishments and her unwavering commitment to advancing progress on a national and global scale.
The evening’s festivities will be hosted by Nikki Cloud, a distinguished real estate and investment business woman with a deep-seated passion for community and philanthropy. Nikki’s endearing friendship with Congresswoman Crockett adds a personal and heartfelt touch to the event. As a visionary leader with a celebrated career, Nikki Cloud, along with The Key Team, is excited to welcome supporters and admirers to this special occasion, where we will come together to celebrate a woman whose influence and inspiration continue to resonate across the nation.
Guests will have the opportunity to engage with Congresswoman Crockett, reflecting on her achievements and discussing her new role as National Co-Chair along with hopes for the future as we approach voting season. This event promises to be an evening of celebration, camaraderie, and inspiration, highlighting the profound impact of her work and the important mission she continues to champion.
Texas is privileged to be the backdrop for this momentous occasion, and we invite you to join us in honoring Congresswoman Crockett on October 2nd. For further details and to secure your place at this exclusive event, please RSVP by contacting: admin@key2yourdreamhome.com.
Press Contact:
Edwina Gray
Marketing Director
edwina@ladyinthereddressblog.com
Contact
Nikki Cloud & Key TeamContact
Edwina Gray
682-350-9596
www.key2yourdreamhome.com
Edwina Gray
682-350-9596
www.key2yourdreamhome.com
Categories