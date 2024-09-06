Gimme Beauty Features in Good Morning America’s "Deals & Steals"
Salt Lake City, UT, September 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Gimme Beauty is thrilled to announce its return to Good Morning America’s iconic Deals & Steals segment, showcasing a limited-time promotion on their innovative hair care products. This marks the brand's second feature on the show, solidifying GIMME Beauty as a favorite, thanks to its mission of fostering inclusivity within the beauty and haircare industry.
“At Gimme, we’re passionate about revolutionizing hair care,” says Jeff Durham, CEO of GIMME Beauty. “This partnership with Good Morning America allows us to share our vision of making great hair days accessible to every woman, with products designed to meet the needs of all hair types.”
With a commitment to redefining hair care standards, GIMME Beauty has developed personalized, patent-pending products that cater to a diverse array of hair types, ensuring every woman feels included and empowered.
As part of Deals & Steals, viewers can enjoy exclusive access to some of Gimme’s best-selling products, meticulously crafted to deliver flawless styling without damage. The promotion includes Gimme’s renowned Detangling Brushes (available for fine, medium, and thick hair), their viral Gimme Hair Bands (for all hair types), and the Lay Flat Claw Clip Duo Pack, ideal for effortless styling on the go—without slipping or discomfort. For those seeking the ultimate starter set, Gimme has curated the Magic is in the Hair Gift Box, featuring a Detangling Brush, Scalp Massager, and Hair Bands—all at a special GMA price.
Visit Good Morning America's Deals & Steals website today to explore Gimme Beauty’s exclusive feature. While supplies last, Gimme products are available at 50% off MSRP, only through the GMA Deals & Steals website.
About Gimme Beauty
Gimme Beauty is committed to pioneering innovative, high-quality hair care products that cater to all hair types. Our patent-pending designs are crafted from premium materials, ensuring effortless style and confidence without compromise.
Taylor Santo Tomas
(801) 819-9755
gimmebeauty.com
