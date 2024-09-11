New from InfiniteU Press: "Happily Ever After-A Reality Check" Challenges Conventional Relationship Norms with a Modern Coaching Approach
Montreal, Canada, September 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Today, esteemed authors Kelly L. Howarth and Laurie Johnson are thrilled to announce the release of their first collaborative work, Happily Ever After - A Reality Check. Offering a refreshing perspective on dating and relationships, this groundbreaking book aims to challenge the reader’s mindset, prompting them to engage in critical thinking about their core values and motivations.
About the Book:
Happily Ever After-A Reality Check takes a unique approach to guide readers through the intricacies of healthy dating and relationships. This handbook, suitable for young adult and mature readers alike, offers a refreshing perspective focusing on asking oneself and their partners the tough questions that could make or break a relationship. The authors, both seasoned coaches, leverage their expertise to provide practical insights, lighthearted anecdotes, and thought-provoking exercises that empower readers to build fulfilling intimate connections, as well as recognise signs of unhealthy partnerships.
Key Features:
Coaching for Better Intimate Relationships: A practical and results-driven approach to modern relationships. Relevant examples of red flags and deal breakers help to clarify and reflect. The timeline of growing together and all the challenges that partners may face.
Personal Touch: Howarth and Johnson infuse the book with relatable stories that will resonate with readers of all ages. Tackling serious topics with a touch of humour, the book maintains an engaging, professional, yet accessible tone.
Universal Relevance: Howarth and Johnson promote the beauty of diverse couples, including those of different genders, sexual orientations, capacities and other variables.
Praise for Happily Ever After-A Reality Check. "...Kelly and Laurie have crafted a masterpiece that combines wisdom, humour, and practical advice. A must-read for anyone seeking not only a relationship, but a fulfilling journey of self-discovery…" - Ms. J. Fell
Availability:
Happily Ever After—A Reality Check will be available online here starting July 26, 2024.
Book Details:
Title: Happily Ever After–A Reality Check
Publisher: InfiniteU Press
Authors: Kelly L. Howarth and Laurie Johnson
Genre: Non-Fiction, Self-Help, Relationships, Coaching
Book ISBN: 978-1-7753154-9-0
Book Price Paperback: $32.95 CAD / $26.95 U.S.
eBook ISBN: 978-1-7387137-1-4
Price eBook: $9.99 CAD / $9.99 U.S.
For media inquiries, interviews, or review copies, please contact Kelly L. Howarth or Laurie Johnson.
About the Authors:
Kelly L. Howarth and Laurie Johnson bring a wealth of coaching expertise to the table, having positively affected the lives of countless individuals through their work. Combining their professional insights with personal stories and a dash of wit, they aim to guide readers toward healthier, more authentic relationships.
Connect with Us:
Kelly L. Howarth: infiniteucoaching@gmail.com, Instagram: kellylhowarth
Laurie Johnson: Laurie@thefineartofyou.com, Instagram: theartful_coach
Kelly L. Howarth
514-996-2414
www.infiniteUcoaching.com
Kelly L. Howarth
514-996-2414
www.infiniteUcoaching.com
