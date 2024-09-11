Boomin Reunion Band from TVS Records is Now Featured on a Spotify Artists Page with a Top Ten Song List Plus a Boomin Reunion Radio Channel
The all star band that collaborates with the top pop artists of the rock and roll era to reprise their iconic hit songs now sees a major showcase from Spotify. Now being featured is a Boomin Reunion Top Ten List.
California City, CA, September 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Boomin Reunion Band is now showcased on a Spotify Artists Page featuring a Top Ten list of songs from the TVS Records artist group. Leading the Top Ten is Tracy, performed by the Cufflinks with the Boomin Reunion Band. Next are Let's Live For Today (Grass Roots), It's All Tight (JJ Jackson), with Birds and Bees (Jewel Akens), Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini (Brian Hyland) rounding out the top five songs.
The rest of the Top Ten list includes The Gypsy Cried (Brian Hyland), Indian Reservation (Mark Lindsay), Mr. Big Stiff (Jean Knight), I'd Wait a Million Years (Grass Roots), and Angel of the Morning (Merrilee Rush).
In addition to the Spotify artists showcase section, Spotify is presenting the Boomin Reunion Radio channel on the digital music platform. In all TVS Records has released more than 80 Boomin Reunion songs, with several more to be released throughout the 2024-2025 schedule.
Tracy, the leading song on the Spotify Boomin Reunion Band Top Ten list, has 2.4 million streams to date. Other digital streaming music platforms featuring the Boomin Reunion Band include Apple Music, Pandora, Napster, Tidal, SoundCloud, Shazam, iHeart Radio, and Deezer.
Other artists who reprise their rock and roll hits with the Boomin Reunion Band include Chuck Jackson, Len Barry, Lou Christie, Mitch Ryder, Cannibal and the Headhunters, Spencer Davis, Frankie Ford, Ernie K Doe, Al Wilson, Chris Montez, Mel Carter, Jim Yester, Pete Rivera, and dozens more.
TV Records features the Boomin Reunion Band, Capehart Pops Orchestra, and The Skruffy Group as their main artists. TVS records these songs at TVS Studios in Hollywood, Bakersfield, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Reno, New Orleans, and Atlanta.
TVS Records is a new age major recording label.
Contact
TVS Television NetworkContact
Tom Ficara
267-634-3520
www.tvstelevisionnetwork.com
