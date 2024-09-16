Author Dr. Christine M. Silverstein's New Audiobook, "Wrestling through Adversity," Offers Transformative Insights Into Mental Health and Resilience in Today's Youth

Recent audiobook release “Wrestling through Adversity: Empowering Children, Teens, & Young Adults to Win in Life” from Audiobook Network author Dr. Christine M. Silverstein is a compelling and thought-provoking guide to help the youth of America gain the essential tools to overcome mental health challenges while fostering resilience and success in the face of adversity.