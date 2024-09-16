Author Dr. Christine M. Silverstein's New Audiobook, "Wrestling through Adversity," Offers Transformative Insights Into Mental Health and Resilience in Today's Youth
Recent audiobook release “Wrestling through Adversity: Empowering Children, Teens, & Young Adults to Win in Life” from Audiobook Network author Dr. Christine M. Silverstein is a compelling and thought-provoking guide to help the youth of America gain the essential tools to overcome mental health challenges while fostering resilience and success in the face of adversity.
Riverdale, NJ, September 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Christine M. Silverstein has completed her new audiobook, “Wrestling through Adversity: Empowering Children, Teens, & Young Adults to Win in Life”: an insightful discussion that aims to confront the pressing issue of mental health crises among the youth, shedding a light on the challenges faced by young people today and offering practical strategies for navigating adversity with strength and grace.
“From the dark ages, the treatment of those mentally ill has progressed from chaining to a wall those afflicted with mental disturbance who never saw the light of day. However, in US emergency rooms, our young people on the brink of despair are held hostage for psychiatric care,” shares Dr. Silverstein.
The author continues, “Healthcare professionals and societies are beginning to understand that mental health is integral to overall health and is more than the absence of symptoms of psychological distress. The mastery important to us all includes the acquisition of the capacity to reflect, to relate on a deep level with others emotionally, and to empathize in the face of change or stressful situations.
“Resilient young people who possess these qualities and the ability to wrestle through adversity when they have the skillsets to do so, lead more successful lives when they know how to make lemonade out of lemons.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Dr. Christine M. Silverstein’s new audiobook is a beacon of hope in a society grappling with a mental health crisis that offers a path forward for the future generation. Through real-life stories, expert guidance, and actionable exercises, listeners are empowered to cultivate the inner strength and resourcefulness needed to thrive in today's fast-paced world, helping them overcome whatever obstacles stand in their way and turn them into opportunities for growth.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Wrestling through Adversity: Empowering Children, Teens, & Young Adults to Win in Life” by Dr. Christine M. Silverstein through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
