Angelica Arambula Named Woman of the Month for September 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Chicago, IL, September 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Angelica Arambula of Chicago, Illinois, has been named Woman of the Month for September 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. Angelica will be included in the Fall 2024 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Angelica Arambula
Angelica is a senior financial analyst at the University of Chicago Professional Education, where she is responsible for budgeting and forecasting, procurement, forensic accounting, training, interviewing, vendor contract reviews, accounts receivable, accounts payable, community education, and monthly ledger management.
Arambula’s ultimate goal is to become a professor. teaching accounting and financial literacy at a university level and is currently pursuing her Ph.D. in business management with a focus in accounting from Capella University.
"I want to be in a classroom of students and teach them accounting from an authentic experience. Teaching has always been my passion, and I believe being in a classroom and lecturing will be life-changing and rewarding," says Arambula.
As a single mother from a low-income community, Arambula has overcome many obstacles and cultural statistics to achieve her goals. She hopes to use her experiences to give back to her community and inspire other women to pursue their dreams, regardless of the challenges they face. Arambula reflects, "Being a single mother gives you strength and purpose that comes from a Higher Power to follow your dreams so that you can be the one to break generational curses. It's not about wealth or stature; it's about being better than you were yesterday to inspire other women to do the same."
As a testament to her hard work and perseverance, Arambula is the recipient of the NW Indiana Most Influential- Up & Coming Woman of 2023 award and was the 2005 Union Benfica Mexican Princess.
Angelica earned her MBA in accounting from Keller Graduate School of Management at DeVry University in 2020, and her BSBA in marketing and BSBA in accounting from Purdue University in 2018 and 2017, respectively.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R. is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
