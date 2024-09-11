Maggie Diamond Named a VIP for Fall 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Gilbert, AZ, September 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Maggie Diamond of Gilbert, Arizona, has been named a VIP for the Fall 2024 issue by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of real estate.
About Maggie Diamond
Maggie Diamond is a licensed real estate broker with 21 years’ experience. She specializes in residential buying and selling, investments, luxury properties, new construction, and working with military families. Diamond is an expert in helping her clients navigate the complex world of real estate and is dedicated to providing exceptional service. Her extensive knowledge of the local market makes her a valuable asset to those buying or selling a home.
“Real estate is more than just a transaction – it's about finding the right home for my clients and making the process as smooth as possible,” said Diamond.
Maggie is a member of the National Association of REALTORS. For more information, visit https://www.homes.com/real-estate-agents/maggie-diamond/dzlbnpj/
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
