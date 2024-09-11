California Association of Supervisors of Child Welfare & Attendance Names Erica Peterson as New Executive Director
The California Association of Supervisors of Child Welfare & Attendance (CASCWA) appoints long-time child welfare advocate, Erica Peterson, as its new Executive Director. CASCWA President Rick Riegel praised her leadership and vision, noting her role in advancing the organization's mission to support child welfare professionals across California.
Placentia, CA, September 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The California Association of Supervisors of Child Welfare & Attendance (CASCWA) is proud to announce the appointment of Erica Peterson as its new Executive Director, effective immediately.
With two decades of dedicated service in child welfare, attendance, and education, Erica Peterson brings a wealth of experience and leadership to CASCWA. Her passion for fostering positive student outcomes, promoting equitable practices, and advocating for the well-being of students throughout California makes her a perfect fit for this vital role.
“We are thrilled to welcome Erica Peterson as our Executive Director,” said Rick Riegel, President of CASCWA. “Her vision, dedication, and proven leadership will help steer CASCWA forward as we continue to support child welfare and attendance supervisors across the state,” he continued.
Erica’s career has been marked by a strong commitment to student advocacy and ensuring that all children have access to the resources they need to succeed. In her previous roles, she has worked closely with educators, policymakers, state agencies, and community partners to develop strategies that address absenteeism, improve school climate, and enhance student well-being.
“I am honored to join CASCWA as Executive Director,” said Erica Peterson. “This organization plays a critical role in supporting the professionals on the front lines of ensuring student success. I look forward to working with the CASCWA executive team to advance our mission and support children and families across California.”
CASCWA has been the leading advocate for child welfare and attendance professionals in K12 schools since 1936, providing resources, training, and leadership development to its members. Under Erica Peterson’s guidance, the organization will continue to promote best practices in child welfare and foster collaboration among educators and community partners.
About CASCWA
The California Association of Supervisors of Child Welfare & Attendance (CASCWA) is a statewide organization dedicated to promoting the health, safety, and welfare of California’s students. CASCWA supports child welfare and attendance professionals through professional development, advocacy, and collaboration, ensuring that all students can to thrive.
For more information or to join CASCWA, please visit https://cascwa.wildapricot.org/.
Contact
CASCWA
Michelle Sapanara
(951) 252-8800
cascwa.wildapricot.org/
Erica Peterson
The image shows a smiling woman with voluminous, curly black hair, wearing a red blazer and a gold chain necklace against a neutral background.
