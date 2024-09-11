Central Florida’s Top Haunted Attraction Opens for Its 11th Season
Fan favorite horror attraction Sir Henry’s Haunted Trail recently celebrated its tenth operating season in the Fall of 2023. The 501(c)3 local haunt, located between Tampa and Orlando, prides itself on being an affordable attraction with horror thrills for the whole family.
Plant City, FL, September 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Halloween seasonal attraction has expanded their operations to multiple off-season events - specifically with a spooky Valentine’s event, and scary Christmas. The attraction will be open to the public starting September 27, 2024.
“I am really floored that we have been doing this for over ten Halloween seasons now,” says Zach Glaros, owner of the attraction. “To expand with our second year of the haunted hayride, to have an entire book series, and to see from how far away people come just to visit us - it is wild.”
Parking is included in the cost of admission, which ranges from $27 per person for general admission tickets, up to $52 per person for all access tickets, and $67 for VIP tickets, per night. Season passes are also available. Links for tickets and event information are both available on the Sir Henry’s Haunted Trail website.
Sir Henry’s Haunted Trail is family friendly, with parental guidance suggested for those under 13. Admission for entry is only available online for advanced purchase before coming to the event - fans can choose a designated time to avoid event overcrowding. A portion of each ticket sale will be donated to the organization Folds of Honor, while part of merchandise sales will go to Connor’s Cure.
There will be three trails, each with a unique story, in which haunt fans will be able to wander through to see live storytelling. The haunt trails take place in the woods, adding a sense of isolation that makes the horror attraction stand out from others.
Glaros, whose college minor was history, enjoys getting to meld the factual with the fictional. With a majority of the haunt’s narratives centered around the Great Depression time period in America, some trails go even further back in time, while always paying tribute to Florida's historical roots in America's story.
"The newest trail announcement we released pays homage to Saint Augustine," the haunt operator stated. "With the imposing aesthetic of Castillo de San Marcos and the noted paranormal influence of the town, as well as the rich history there, it's a new way to bring the State of Florida's stories to life."
Trail #1, “The Ripper.” In 1891, a mysterious serial killer prowls the nights in London. The murders that began on a small farm quickly spilled over into the city streets. The more he kills, the bolder the slayings become. Now with the police station being targeted, there is no safe haven for anyone that walks the streets at night.
Trail# 2, “Pyrum’s Wrath." 230 years ago, Pyrum massacred the local village, leaving behind one lone survivor, Jacob. Now the descendants of Jacob have formed the "cult" of Pyrum. They seek to summon the ancient creature from the ground and kill it, once and for all, for their family. But to their misfortune, they gravely underestimate the power of Pyrum. The cult soon suffers the wrath their ancestors experienced before them. Growing stronger with each victim, the gourd becomes larger than life, and destroys anyone in the way.
Trail# 3, “Agua de Muerte." Centuries ago, Spanish conquistadors landed on the Floridian coast, where they discovered mythical, healing water flowing up from the ground. However, as the days and weeks went by, the settlers began to rot and wither away into skeletal beings after drinking it. The survivors hurried to close off the water supply, but ancient beings appeared, haunting the unwelcome settlers. These waters were known as Las Aguas de Muerte...the Fountain of Death.
Offerings:
Included with general admission is free parking, three trails (one trip per trail), main area with character encounters, plenty of photo opportunities, and a centerpiece performance. Port-o-potty restrooms and handwashing stations provided outside of the front gate for guests. Discounts for group sales are available.
Upcharges:
Haunted hayride access, light food offerings, merchandising, two escape rooms, laser tag, ticket upgrades, and axe throwing.
Recommendations/Safety/Accommodations:
Some additional draws of Sir Henry’s are not only the convenient location right off of I-4, but also free parking and accommodating staff. There is currently not a bag policy in place, but the staff at Sir Henry’s ask that you please not bring any concealed weapons, that there be no filming/lighting/photography on the trails, and that you please keep your smoking outside of the main guest area (past the entry gate on the parking lot side).
Wheelchair-using and other mobility aid fans, or those with accessibility needs, will be provided assistance coming through the trail. Those sensitive to strobe lights or have sensitivities to artificial fog should speak to guest services before attending the event. Contact Sir Henry’s a minimum of two weeks before your planned visit to ask about accessibility accommodations and possible discounts.
The event is outdoors, so wearing closed toe comfortable shoes and bringing an umbrella or poncho will provide a better experience. Adult supervision for those under 13 is advised and the event may be too intense for such young individuals.
Please do not visit Sir Henry’s if you have been exposed to COVID-19 or are having any COVID-19 symptoms, as well as any cold or flu symptoms. Guests who harass or touch our scare actors, or knowingly cause harm to other guests while visiting, will be trespassed from the event
To learn more about the haunted attraction, get directions and more, visit https://www.sirhenryshauntedtrail.com
Instagram: @sirhenryshauntedtrail
Twitter/X @sirhenryhaunt
TikTok @sirhenryshaunt
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sirhenryshauntedtrail/
Contact amanda@sirhenryshauntedtrail.com for more media/press information
