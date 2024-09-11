Historic Groundbreaking on New Medical School in North Carolina
Hundreds in attendance for historic groundbreaking for the new Methodist University Cape Fear Valley Health School of Medicine in Fayetteville, NC.
Fayetteville, NC, September 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Tuesday, the new Methodist University Cape Fear Valley Health School of Medicine officially broke ground on a $60-plus-million facility – a significant milestone in changing the future of healthcare in Fayetteville, Cumberland County, and the entire Southeastern North Carolina region.
In front of hundreds of key members of the community – that included political leaders, donors, partners, community organizations, doctors, nurses, and media – leadership from Methodist University, Cape Fear Valley Health, and the School of Medicine announced the start of construction for a new five-story facility that will be located on the western edge of Cape Fear Valley Medical Center along Village Drive.
“This is an historic occasion, and I’m privileged to be a part of it,” said Methodist University President Stanley T. Wearden. “This is a collective project, and it has a lot of people behind it who believe in it deeply. At Methodist University, we’re committed to students and alumni success in the context of a mission that values community service, which is why we have our various Health Sciences programs that will soon include the Methodist University Cape Fear Valley School of Medicine. But this is not about MU alone. Without our partnership with Cape Fear Valley Health, this could not happen.”
The 127,500-square-foot, 200-room building (that will add nearly 300 parking spaces) will feature learning centers, state-of-the-art classrooms, community and multi-purpose rooms, student lounges, a commons area, virtual anatomy laboratory, fully-equipped standardized patient lab, conference rooms, and space for faculty and staff, along with an entrance plaza, learning garden, and courtyard outside of the building. The goal for welcoming the first cohort of students is the fall of 2026, pending approval by the Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME) and SACSCOC (Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges).
The Methodist University Cape Fear Valley Health School of Medicine (SOM) is projected to create more than 250 new jobs and graduate more than 100 doctors each year. The school will combine the expertise and resources of both institutions to provide students with unparalleled educational and clinical experience while creating opportunities for students to learn in a collaborative and innovative environment, with access to cutting-edge technology in the brand-new facility.
Through the generosity of the Golden LEAF Foundation, the new SOM recently received an $8-million gift to support instructional equipment, including technology.
“Golden LEAF is honored to be a part of this project because it is going to have generational impacts on this region, and that’s what we are about at Golden LEAF,” said Golden LEAF President/CEO Scott T. Hamilton. “The School of Medicine is an opportunity to create more jobs.”
The class size for the incoming class is expected to be approximately 80 students. By 2032, the class size plans to grow to 120 students per year – for a total of 480 students at a given time. Students will be able to access all aspects of Cape Fear Valley Health across eight hospitals and more than 90 outpatient clinics in Southeastern North Carolina.
The demand for the School of Medicine is evident. By 2034, the Association of American Medical Colleges projects nationwide shortages up to 48,000 primary care physicians and up to 77,100 non-primary care specialty physicians.
“This project is going to not only physically transform the Cape Fear Valley Health campus, but more importantly, it will transform our region,” said Mike Nagowski, CEO of the Cape Fear Valley Health System. “We’re going to be able to recruit and retain desperately needed physicians, especially in rural areas like Southeastern North Carolina. This School of Medicine will keep graduates and attract high-level doctors who want to join an academic health system.”
“The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners are 100% behind this project,” said Glenn Adams, chairman of the Cumberland County Commissioners. “Cumberland County is the fifth largest county in the state and the gateway to Southeastern North Carolina. Good things are happening here, and today shows that collaboration works – especially between Methodist University, Cape Fear Valley Health, and Cumberland County."
The Methodist University Cape Fear Valley Health School of Medicine was first announced in February 2023 with the mission of preparing graduates to be socially accountable, community-engaged, evidence-based, compassionate, equity-focused physician leaders who will contribute to mitigating health disparities and improving health outcomes.
“Today, we’re celebrating the groundbreaking of not just any medical school – it’s our medical school, Fayetteville’s medical school, Cumberland County’s medical school, and the entire Southeast North Carolina region’s medical school,” said Dr. Hershey Bell, dean of the School of Medicine. “It will be the greatest honor of my career to introduce the first class when they arrive. They won’t be just any medical school students; they will be our future neighbors and physicians.”
Studies show the new Methodist University Cape Fear Valley Health School of Medicine will positively impact the healthcare and economy in the local and regional communities for generations to come:
67% of physicians who complete both medical school and residency in an area stay in that area for practice (Association of American Medical Colleges)
$72 million increase in annual regional spending (Walden Economic Consulting)
$9.6 million in annual tax payments to all governments (Walden Economic Consulting)
837 expected local jobs generated for 2030 and beyond (Walden Economic Consulting)
The Methodist University Cape Fear Valley Health School of Medicine already has a growing list of faculty and staff, including senior leadership:
Founding Dean: Hershey Bell, M.D.
Sr. Associate Dean for Academic Affairs: Stephanie Mann, M.D., M.S., HPEd
Sr. Associate Dean for Faculty Affairs and Faculty Development: Elza Mylona, Ph.D., MBA
Sr. Associate Dean for Finance & Administration: John Worth, MBA
Sr. Associate Dean for Student Experience: Kimberly Vess, Ed.D.
Chief of Staff: Scott Bullard, MBA
“Nothing could be more exhilarating and exciting than the Methodist University Cape Fear Valley Health School of Medicine,” said Dr. Rakesh Gupta, chair for the MU Board of Trustees. “To borrow and adapt from Neil Armstrong, ‘While this is a small step or shovel, I am certain this is a giant step for our community.’ This is a unique opportunity for many generations of students that will study, learn, and hopefully practice medicine here at this campus.”
About Methodist University
Methodist University is an independent, four-year institution of higher education with approximately 2,000 students from across the U.S. and more than 50 countries. MU offers more than 80 undergraduate and graduate degree programs (including doctoral-level options) on campus and online. MU has been ranked as the “No. 1, Most Diverse University in North Carolina (2021-22 and 2022-23)," features more than 75 student clubs and organizations, plus 20 NCAA intercollegiate sports (with 40 team national championships). To learn more about Methodist University, please visit methodist.edu
About Cape Fear Valley Health System
Cape Fear Valley is a 1,000+ bed, 8-hospital regional health system, with more than 1 million inpatient and outpatients annually. A private not-for-profit organization with 7,400 employees and 1,300 providers on our medical staff, it includes Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, Highsmith-Rainey Specialty Hospital, Cape Fear Valley Rehabilitation Center, Behavioral Health Care, Bladen County Hospital, Hoke Hospital, Health Pavilion North, Health Pavilion Hoke and Harnett Health. For more information, visit capefearvalley.com.
