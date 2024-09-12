GTC Law Group Taps Stas Zakharenko to Co-Lead Its Artificial Intelligence Practice
Stas Zakharenko brings extraordinary experience and expertise to GTC’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Group.
Westwood, MA, September 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Stas Zakharenko brings extraordinary experience and expertise to GTC’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Group. Stas served as General Counsel of Audible, Senior Counsel at Amazon, Director of Product and Tech Legal at Netflix and Counsel at Sage Software before joining GTC. Stas applies his 18-plus years of experience to guide businesses and their engineers and data scientists through the challenges and opportunities of this dynamic space.
GTC’s cross-functional AI Group comprises accomplished computer and data scientists, legal scholars, former GCs, and engineering professionals. All have deep expertise in areas integral to developing and adopting AI technologies. We empower clients to innovate and manage risk within a complex regulatory and legal framework, with a keen eye toward sources of investment and liquidity.
Please join them in congratulating Stas on joining Tony Decicco as Co-Leads of GTC’s AI Group. Stas can be reached at szakharenko@gtclawgroup.com or 908.301.6933.
GTC’s cross-functional AI Group comprises accomplished computer and data scientists, legal scholars, former GCs, and engineering professionals. All have deep expertise in areas integral to developing and adopting AI technologies. We empower clients to innovate and manage risk within a complex regulatory and legal framework, with a keen eye toward sources of investment and liquidity.
Please join them in congratulating Stas on joining Tony Decicco as Co-Leads of GTC’s AI Group. Stas can be reached at szakharenko@gtclawgroup.com or 908.301.6933.
Contact
GTC Law Group PC & AffiliatesContact
Diane Spinale
617-227-0001
www.gtclawgroup.com
Diane Spinale
617-227-0001
www.gtclawgroup.com
Categories