Author Dr. Rachelle Stevens's New Audiobook, "Catharsis," is a Powerful Collection of Short Stories and Poetry That Offers a Deep Exploration of Life’s Intricacies
Recent audiobook release “Catharsis” from Audiobook Network author Dr. Rachelle Stevens is a profound work that invites listeners to embark on a transformative journey through a combination of anthologies, prose, and poetry to explore human experiences, relationships, and personal growth, encouraging listeners to engage in reflective and cathartic thought.
The Woodlands, TX, September 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Rachelle Stevens, an author, researcher and educator with over twenty years of experience in the field of humanities and holds a doctorate of humanities from H.E. Wood Bible Institute and Theological Seminary, Alexandria, Virginia, has completed her new audiobook, “Catharsis”: a compelling work that delves into the complexities of human existence, offering a unique blend of anthologies, prose, and poetry that resonate with the essence of introspection and growth.
“Catharsis” is based on the premise that one’s thoughts and experiences do not require theoretical validation but stand as one’s intrinsic dissertation on life. Dr. Stevens explores the shared and often hidden experiences that shape the lives of others, encouraging listeners to engage in meaningful discussions and debates about personal and universal themes.
The author shares, “You will read eclectic anthologies, prose, and poetry that creatively discuss relationships and familial ties while boldly resonating with the continuous message that it is not only important to know how to use what you have but to intuitively use what you know! Keeping in mind that sometimes revisiting our perspectives with respect to slight modifications can lead to the positive change we need. The results, however, have the potential to be the transformative catalyst you require, a pivotal moment for turning the tides in your favor.
“‘Catharsis’ encourages people to manage cultural differences and merge together through the simple process of cathartic thought when jotted down or put on paper during productive doodling or, as described in this book, the transcription of 'literary art.' Additionally, this book advocates that a therapeutic purge is just as necessary as a healthy detox to rid oneself of mental and emotional toxins that can play havoc on your overall daily quality of life.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Dr. Rachelle Stevens’s new audiobook is a therapeutic exploration of cultural differences, personal growth, and the power of literary expression. Through combining her deep appreciation for life’s blessings with a candid look at the obstacles one often encounters in life, Dr. Stevens hopes to offer listeners a beacon of hope, helping them to understand they are not alone in whatever struggles they may be facing.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Catharsis” by Dr. Rachelle Stevens through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors' books or eBooks to life through audio narration.
