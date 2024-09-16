Green Edge Systems Introduces Combination Breakfast and Lunch MyPlate School Menu Boards
By offering both dry erase and LED flashing options, Green Edge Systems' combination boards provide schools with a practical, user-friendly, and flexible tool to promote healthy eating and increase participation in school food services.
Woodland Hills, CA, September 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Green Edge Systems, a leader in school menu board solutions, is excited to announce its new Combination Breakfast and Lunch MyPlate School Menu Boards. These innovative boards, available in both dry erase and LED flashing formats, are designed to help schools manage meal service more efficiently while enhancing the dining experience for students.
By offering both options, Green Edge Systems’ combination boards provide a cost-effective, flexible tool to promote healthy eating and increase participation in school meal programs.
“Our goal has always been to support schools in creating environments that encourage students to make healthy food choices,” said Tommy Orpaz, CEO of Green Edge Systems. “With these new combination boards, we are helping schools streamline their meal presentation and boost participation rates by making it easier for students to engage with their meal options.”
Since 2012, Green Edge Systems has pioneered innovative menu board solutions specifically for school food services. Their product line includes LED Flashing Menu Boards, a unique segment of digital boards, and MyPlate Dry Erase Boards. These tools have become vital in promoting healthy eating in school cafeterias across the country. Green Edge Systems’ menu boards serve over a million students daily in thousands of schools nationwide. Their products not only deliver essential meal information but also help schools increase lunch participation by making healthy options more visible and engaging.
With their introduction of low-cost, low-maintenance LED Flashing Boards, Green Edge Systems allows schools to enjoy the benefits of digital displays without the burden of ongoing fees or IT support. These boards are reliable, eye-catching, and easy to update, making them ideal for busy school environments.
Key Features of the Combination Boards:
Dual Meal Display: Schools can present both breakfast and lunch menus on one board, offering greater flexibility and efficiency. These boards can be mounted on walls or placed inside single or double-sided stands, allowing for easy transitions between meal services.
Space-Saving: By reducing the need for multiple signs, the boards help schools minimize clutter and streamline their meal presentations.
Customizable Designs: Schools can fully customize the boards to display single meal options, combination menus, or special event information in formats that best suit their cafeteria needs.
Healthy Eating Promotion: The boards incorporate MyPlate guidelines and the Pick 3 concept, encouraging students to choose fruits, vegetables, and other balanced meal options, reinforcing healthy eating habits.
The combination boards, whether dry erase or LED flashing, require no ongoing IT support or fees, making them a budget-friendly and sustainable solution for schools.
About Green Edge Systems:
Since 2012, Green Edge Systems has been at the forefront of developing low-cost, low-maintenance menu board solutions for school food services. The company's innovative products, including LED Flashing Menu Boards and MyPlate Dry Erase Menu Boards, are trusted by thousands of schools across the nation. Green Edge Systems helps schools increase student participation, promote healthier eating habits, and streamline food service operations.
For more information, visit www.schoolfoodservices.com
or contact:
Green Edge Systems, Inc.
Woodland Hills, CA 91364
Tel: 1-855-463-6473
Email: sales@schoolmenuboards.com
For more information, visit www.schoolfoodservices.com
Green Edge Systems, Inc.
Woodland Hills, CA 91364
Tel: 1-855-463-6473
Email: sales@schoolmenuboards.com
