Anchor Operating System Announces Partnership with Sensible Weather
Westlake Village, CA, September 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Anchor Operating System is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Sensible Weather, the leading weather protection provider for the travel and hospitality industries. This collaboration will enable Anchor clients to seamlessly integrate Sensible’s Weather Guarantee product into their operations and reservations system, offering guests greater peace of mind and protection against unpredictable weather conditions.
Fin Expeditions, a premier provider of eco-friendly marine tours, is the first Anchor client to adopt the Sensible Weather integration. Guests booking tours with Fin Expeditions can now opt for weather coverage, ensuring a refund if weather conditions exceed their Weather Guarantee and disrupt their experience, further enhancing guest satisfaction and operational reliability.
"We are excited to partner with Sensible Weather to bring their innovative Weather Guarantee services to our clients," said Nasi Peretz, President & Chief Technology Officer of Anchor Operating System. "This partnership reflects our commitment to continuously enhancing the value and service we provide to our clients and their guests. By offering real-time weather protection, Fin Expeditions and other clients can ensure a worry-free experience for their visitors, rain or shine."
The integration of Sensible Weather’s services with Anchor’s cloud-based platform is expected to boost ticket sales, improve customer satisfaction, and support operational planning for a wide range of industries, including attractions, tours, and venues
For more information about Anchor Operating System’s partnership with Sensible Weather and how it benefits clients like Fin Expeditions, visit https://www.getanchor.io/ or contact PR@GetAnchor.io.
