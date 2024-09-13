Microvascular Therapeutics Announce Completion of Phase 2 Study Enrollment for MVT-100
Tucson, AZ, September 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Microvascular Therapeutics (MVT), a pioneering healthcare research and development company, is pleased to announce the completion of enrollment in MVT’s Phase 2 program using its microbubble product, MVT-100, for endocardial border delineation. This study, An Ascending Dose Comparison of MVT-100 in Healthy Volunteers, details of which can be found in ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT03882359. The initial results of the study are in line with expectations, and a complete analysis of the study data will be made available when it is complete.
“Our mission at MVT is to unlock the potential of ultrasound across an array of disease conditions,” said Dr. Evan Unger, CEO of MVT. “This step forward in the development of MVT-100 is an important milestone for the Company and we eagerly anticipate taking the next steps to complete development and FDA approval to make this next-generation echo contract agent available to the medical community for the benefit of their patients.”
About Microvascular Therapeutics:
Microvascular Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Tucson, Arizona and a leader in microbubble technology. MVT’s mission is to develop the next generation of contrast agents for diagnostic ultrasound and to advance the field of ultrasound for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases, including vascular conditions. MVT has developed a new, patented microbubble that serves as a platform for developing agents for molecular imaging and image-guided therapy. For more information, visit www.mvtpharma.com.
For more information or media inquiries, please contact:
Company Contact:
Bryan Unger
T: 520.907.3537
E: b.unger@mvtpharma.com
Forward-Looking Statement:
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations as of the date of these statements. Results may differ substantially due to risks and uncertainties. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information, or otherwise.
“Our mission at MVT is to unlock the potential of ultrasound across an array of disease conditions,” said Dr. Evan Unger, CEO of MVT. “This step forward in the development of MVT-100 is an important milestone for the Company and we eagerly anticipate taking the next steps to complete development and FDA approval to make this next-generation echo contract agent available to the medical community for the benefit of their patients.”
About Microvascular Therapeutics:
Microvascular Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Tucson, Arizona and a leader in microbubble technology. MVT’s mission is to develop the next generation of contrast agents for diagnostic ultrasound and to advance the field of ultrasound for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases, including vascular conditions. MVT has developed a new, patented microbubble that serves as a platform for developing agents for molecular imaging and image-guided therapy. For more information, visit www.mvtpharma.com.
For more information or media inquiries, please contact:
Company Contact:
Bryan Unger
T: 520.907.3537
E: b.unger@mvtpharma.com
Forward-Looking Statement:
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations as of the date of these statements. Results may differ substantially due to risks and uncertainties. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information, or otherwise.
Contact
Microvascular TherapeuticsContact
Emmanuelle Meuillet
520-730-3264
mvtpharma.com
Emmanuelle Meuillet
520-730-3264
mvtpharma.com
Categories