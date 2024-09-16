My Retirement Network Introduces Free Webinars for 2025, Targeting Large Audiences Including Federal Agencies, Educational Outlets, and Corporations
My Retirement Network, a leading provider of financial literacy resources, is proud to announce the launch of a series of free educational webinars in 2025, tailored to large audiences such as federal agencies, educational institutions, and corporate entities.
New York, NY, September 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- My Retirement Network, a leading provider of financial planning resources, is proud to announce the launch of a series of free educational webinars in 2025, tailored to large audiences such as federal agencies, educational institutions, and corporate entities. These webinars are designed to provide critical information and insights from experts across the financial and identity protection fields.
The first webinar, Identity Theft Protection, will be delivered by Certified Identity Protection Advisors (CIPA)® and Certified Red Flag Specialists (CRFS)® from the Identity Management Institute. This session will focus on providing organizations with actionable strategies to protect their employees and members from growing cyber threats and identity fraud.
The second webinar, Behavior and Budgeting, will be led by a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ with content co-developed by behavioral professionals. It will explore how behavioral insights can impact financial decision-making and help participants develop sustainable budgeting habits.
These webinars are exclusively available to larger audiences, and the sessions are always free of charge. Any organization interested in learning more or potentially scheduling a webinar for 2025 is encouraged to reach out via email at support@myretirementnetwork.com.
“Education is key to financial and identity security. We want to offer resources that are not only informative but also easily accessible to large organizations that can make the biggest impact,” said Melissa Caro, founder of My Retirement Network.
For further inquiries or to schedule a webinar, please contact:
Support Team
Email: support@myretirementnetwork.com
Visit: myretirementnetwork.com
Melissa Caro
(212) 229-7088
https://myretirementnetwork.com/
