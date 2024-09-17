Cromos Pharma Announces the Opening of a New Office in Portugal

Cromos Pharma has opened a new office in Lisbon, Portugal, expanding its presence in Southern Europe. Portugal’s robust healthcare system, EU regulatory alignment, and diverse patient population make it an ideal site for clinical trials. This expansion bolsters Cromos Pharma’s European operations and underscores its commitment to patient-centered research, offering its "No Patients – No Payment" model to minimize sponsor risk.