Cromos Pharma Announces the Opening of a New Office in Portugal
Cromos Pharma has opened a new office in Lisbon, Portugal, expanding its presence in Southern Europe. Portugal’s robust healthcare system, EU regulatory alignment, and diverse patient population make it an ideal site for clinical trials. This expansion bolsters Cromos Pharma’s European operations and underscores its commitment to patient-centered research, offering its "No Patients – No Payment" model to minimize sponsor risk.
Lisbon, Portugal, September 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Cromos Pharma, a leading international Contract Research Organization (CRO), is excited to announce the opening of its newest office in Lisbon, Portugal. This strategic expansion bolsters the company’s presence in Southern Europe and supports its continued growth in the European clinical research market.
"Opening a new office in Portugal is an important step in our broader strategy to expand across Europe,” said Dr. Vlad Bogin, CEO of Cromos Pharma. “Portugal presents a dynamic and evolving landscape for clinical trials, with a strong healthcare infrastructure and highly qualified medical professionals. This new location will enable us to better serve our clients and deliver high-quality, patient-centered clinical trials.”
Portugal, home to over 10 million people, is increasingly recognized as an attractive destination for clinical trials due to its diverse patient population and excellent healthcare facilities, particularly in major cities such as Lisbon and Porto. As a member of the European Union (EU), Portugal provides smooth regulatory alignment with the EU, offering a streamlined framework for trial management and market access. This regulatory advantage, coupled with a growing interest among Portuguese patients in participating in clinical trials, makes Portugal an ideal location for expanding Cromos Pharma’s clinical operations.
Expanding Services in Southern Europe
The new office in Portugal enhances Cromos Pharma’s ability to execute efficient and cost-effective clinical trials across Europe. Cromos Pharma brings extensive knowledge of European regulatory standards and has established strong local partnerships, which will further optimize trial execution. The office will serve as a hub for expanding services across Europe, reinforcing Cromos Pharma’s commitment to delivering innovative and customized clinical trial solutions that meet the needs of its clients and patients.
About Cromos Pharma
Cromos Pharma is an international Contract Research Organization renowned for managing efficient, timely, and tailored clinical trials. With a proven track record across all phases of clinical research and deep expertise in a broad range of therapeutic areas, Cromos Pharma has successfully implemented trials that ensure rapid patient recruitment and retention. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and Dublin, Ireland, Cromos Pharma has a strong presence across Central and Eastern Europe, Türkiye, and Central Asia.
One of Cromos Pharma’s distinguishing features is its unique “No Patients – No Payment” risk-sharing model. This approach reduces financial risk for sponsors by ensuring payment is only made when patients are enrolled in the study, aligning Cromos Pharma’s success with the success of the trial.
For more information about conducting clinical trials with Cromos Pharma, visit www.cromospharma.com or contact us at Inquiry@cromospharma.com.
