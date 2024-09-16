Paragon Theaters Commits to Bringing Spanish-Language Films to All Guests
Paragon Theaters rolls out Spanish-dubbed film series Cine Latino, and teams up with industry leader TheaterEars to provide guests easy-to-use dubbing technology via Mobile Phones.
Deerfield Beach, FL, September 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Paragon Theaters, home of the exclusive enclave of Lux Box VIP Dine-in Seats and Axis15 and Axis15 Extreme large format screens, is excited to announce the launch of Cine Latino Películas En Español (Films Dubbed in Spanish) - first-run film titles screened dubbed in Spanish at select theaters this Fall.
Paragon continues their quest of inclusivity and to serve the diverse communities within where they operate, with the opportunity for all audiences to view movies at their locations. Cine Latino kicks off with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice on September 9, dubbed in Spanish (no subtitles) at Paragon Theaters Coral Square (770 Riverside Drive, Coral Springs, FL 33071) and Paragon Theaters Ridge (9200 State Road 84, Davie, FL 33324).
Cine Latino films will run in September and October, and screen on Mondays and Wednesdays. This is the current schedule of films:
● Beetlejuice Beetlejuice - September 9 and 11
● Transformers One - September 23 and 27
● The Wild Robot - September 30 and October 2
● Joker: Folie à Deux - October 7 and 9
● Venom: The Last Dance - October 28 and 30
In addition to launching Cine Latino, Paragon Theaters recently partnered with TheaterEars, a new technology that provides easy access for screening select films dubbed in Spanish directly through guests' mobile phones. Audiences can download the free TheaterEars Mobile App (now available at the Apple Store and Google Play store) and listen to additional select movies dubbed in Spanish from the comfort of their own headphones..
"We are thrilled to introduce our Cine Latino series, providing Spanish-dubbed films to our diverse audiences," said Brian Hood, COO of Paragon Theaters. "By partnering with TheaterEars, we are making it easier than ever for guests to enjoy their favorite movies in Spanish and several other languages, all from the convenience of their mobile phones. This initiative is part of our ongoing commitment to inclusivity and ensuring that all communities feel welcome in our theaters. See you at the Movies!"
"There's something magical when families, spouses, friends and loved ones all come together, get away from the distractions of the outside world, and immerse themselves in human stories. We are proud to partner with the incredible team at Paragon Theaters to bring more inclusive moviegoing to Spanish speaking audiences and to bring all of us a little bit closer." -Dan Mangru, CEO, TheaterEars
Along with showtimes, tickets, and pricing, and for more information about Cine Latino Films in Spanish and TheaterEars at Paragon Theaters, please visit www.ParagonTheaters.com now.
About Paragon Theaters
Paragon Theaters was founded in 2009 by Michael Whalen and Michael Wilson, former executives at Muvico Theaters. Paragon Theaters is passionate about its customer experience and focuses on innovation in amenities and enhanced service. Paragon's ground-breaking concepts such as Lux Box VIP Dine-In Seating and Axis15 Extreme tilted screens are featured in every Paragon location and are just a few examples of the company's unique offerings. Guests can experience the most optimal way to see a movie in Paragon’s Axis15 Extreme auditoriums - featuring a 15-degree tilted screen complete with 4k Laser Projection and Dolby Atmos immersive sound. Couple that with Paragon’s patented private enclave of VIP Lux Box Dine-In reclining seats, featuring heated seats and swing out table tops; guests can order menu items from our kitchen and full bar by simply scanning a QR code. The guest experience is further rewarded with Paragon’s acclaimed Diamond Rewards loyalty program, where members earn rewards faster and more frequently than most competitor programs. Paragon Theaters strives to be inclusive of all audiences by offering a variety of curated film series including Sensory Friendly Films for kids with special needs, Cine Latino Spanish-dubbed films, Kids Summer Movies, Naples Cinematheque showing eclectic films, and multiple others. In addition to movie theaters, Paragon operates a unique bar and restaurant concept called The Agency Bar & Social, at the Fenton location in Cary, NC where guests indulge in a full menu of handcrafted eats and drinks local to the area, along with an extensive selection of beers and wine to compliment guests’ visits to the theater. Paragon Theaters currently operates four locations - three in Florida and one in North Carolina, and it is currently positioned to double the size of the company by 2025, including a location currently under construction in Falls Church, VA. Paragon Theaters is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Fl. Visit www.paragontheaters.com for showtimes, tickets and more.
About TheaterEars
TheaterEars is a free app to use and download (TheaterEars.com/Download) on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) that empowers moviegoers to experience a movie in Spanish and other languages at the cinema in real time. To date, TheaterEars has over 2.5 million registered users, been ranked in the top 10 US Entertainment Apps on the App Store, granted 9 patents, and has released over 300 major studio films on the app. For more information about TheaterEars, visit TheaterEars.com and follow @TheaterEars on Facebook, X, and Instagram.
