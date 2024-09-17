BettrAi Named First Official Business Partner of TXAACOs
Leading Healthcare AI Platform Also Partners with FLAACOs to Support ACOs in Driving Value-Based Care
Jacksonville, FL, September 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Texas Association of Accountable Care Organizations (TXAACOs) is proud to announce BettrAi as its very first business partner. This partnership underscores TXAACOs' commitment to bringing cutting-edge, technology-driven solutions to its member organizations as they work to enhance value-based care across Texas. BettrAi, a leading healthcare AI platform, is also a trusted partner of the Florida Association of ACOs (FLAACOs), further solidifying its role in advancing population health management and care delivery through innovation.
As the first business partner of TXAACOs, BettrAi will support Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) in leveraging artificial intelligence to improve care coordination, predictive modeling, and patient engagement. BettrAi’s platform is designed to help ACOs better manage high-risk patient populations, reduce costs, and enhance care outcomes by delivering actionable insights directly to healthcare providers.
“We are thrilled to welcome BettrAi as the inaugural business partner of TXAACOs,” said Nicole Bradberry, CEO and Founder of TXAACOs. “Their AI-driven platform aligns perfectly with our mission to empower ACOs in Texas with the tools and technology needed to succeed in value-based care. BettrAi’s proven track record with FLAACOs makes them an ideal partner as we continue to drive healthcare innovation across the state.”
BettrAi has already demonstrated its impact on the value-based care landscape by partnering with FLAACOs, where it has helped ACOs and healthcare providers enhance operational efficiency and improve patient outcomes through the use of advanced analytics and AI solutions.
"We are honored to be the first business partner of TXAACOs,” said Scott Birdwell, Founder of BettrAi. "By expanding our collaboration with state ACO associations like TXAACOs and FLAACOs, we are committed to helping healthcare organizations across Texas and Florida deliver more personalized, proactive care to their patients while lowering overall costs."
About BettrAi
BettrAi is a leading healthcare AI platform that empowers healthcare providers and organizations to improve care delivery, patient outcomes, and financial performance. Through predictive modeling, real-time analytics, and actionable insights, BettrAi helps ACOs identify high-risk patients, optimize care coordination, and ensure accurate diagnosis and coding. For more information, visit www.BettrAi.com.
About TXAACOS
The Texas Association of Accountable Care Organizations (TXAACOs) is a collaborative network of ACOs committed to advancing value-based care across Texas. TXAACOs brings together providers, payers, and healthcare leaders to deliver coordinated, high-quality care, improve patient outcomes, and reduce healthcare costs. Their mission is to foster innovation and enhance the healthcare experience for all Texans.
About FLAACOS
The Florida Association of Accountable Care Organizations (FLAACOs) is the premier professional organization for ACOs in Florida. FLAACOs serves as a platform for ACOs to collaborate, share knowledge, and implement value-based care models. Its mission is to promote the adoption of quality, cost-effective care that improves the overall patient experience.
Contact
Kristi Stovall
312-498-4078
www.SunflowerHLTH.com
