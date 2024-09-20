AnyShift Officially Launches in Houston, Offering Innovative Staffing Solutions for Retail, Hospitality, and Warehousing Sectors

AnyShift is a digital staffing platform co-founded by Sania Khan, Aheed Khan, and Hamza Khan. The platform connects businesses with vetted, skilled hourly workers, providing a cost-effective and efficient alternative to traditional staffing models. Based in Houston, Texas, and Belgium, AnyShift serves the retail, hospitality, and warehousing sectors.