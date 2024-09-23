Author Edward Hayes's New Audiobook, “Spiritual Enlightment: A Collection of Contemporary Poems,” Illuminates Spiritual Teachings and Social Consciousness Through Prose
Recent audiobook release “Spiritual Enlightment: A Collection of Contemporary Poems” from Audiobook Network author Edward Hayes offers a profound exploration of spiritual teachings, relationships, and human interactions. This collection aims to spark dialogue for the betterment of humanity and encourages deep self-introspection and spiritual awakening.
Brooklyn, NY, September 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Edward Hayes, a New York City worker retiree with a passion for writing, has completed his new audiobook, “Spiritual Enlightment: A Collection of Contemporary Poems”: an evocative collection that delves into the realms of spiritual teachings, interpersonal relationships, and the intricacies of human interactions, inviting listeners to engage in meaningful dialogue and self-reflection.
“‘Spiritual Enlightenment’ is a collection of poems that deals with spiritual teachings, relationships, and human interactions that invokes dialogue for the betterment of humanity,” writes Hayes. “Furthermore, it is my intent to awaken social consciousness through my poetry that encourages self-introspection and spirituality.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Edward Hayes’s new audiobook addresses a range of topics, from the quest for spiritual growth to the challenges and beauty of human relationships. Crafted to provoke thought and inspire action, each of Hayes’s poems makes this collection a valuable resource for those seeking to deepen their spiritual practice and engage more meaningfully with the world around them.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Spiritual Enlightment: A Collection of Contemporary Poems” by Edward Hayes through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
