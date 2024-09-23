Author Edward Hayes's New Audiobook, “Spiritual Enlightment: A Collection of Contemporary Poems,” Illuminates Spiritual Teachings and Social Consciousness Through Prose

Recent audiobook release “Spiritual Enlightment: A Collection of Contemporary Poems” from Audiobook Network author Edward Hayes offers a profound exploration of spiritual teachings, relationships, and human interactions. This collection aims to spark dialogue for the betterment of humanity and encourages deep self-introspection and spiritual awakening.