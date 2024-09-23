Author Edward Hayes's New Audiobook, "Crossing a Bridge Over Trouble Waters," is an Insightful Poetic Journey Through Spirituality, Relationships, and Enlightenment
Recent audiobook release “Crossing a Bridge Over Trouble Waters: A Collection Of Contemporary Poems Spiritual, Brain Teasers, Relationships, Personal, Enlightenment” from Audiobook Network author Edward Hayes is a profound collection of contemporary poems that delve into spirituality, relationships, and personal enlightenment.
Brooklyn, NY, September 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Edward Hayes, a New York City worker retiree who holds a lifelong passion for writing, has completed his new audiobook, “Crossing a Bridge Over Trouble Waters: A Collection Of Contemporary Poems Spiritual, Brain Teasers, Relationships, Personal, Enlightenment”: an evocative compilation that offers listeners a journey through various themes to provide strength and hope in the face of whatever obstacles they may face in life.
“‘Crossing a Bridge over Troubled Waters’ is a collection of contemporary poems for poetry lovers and enthusiasts that deals with spirituality, relationships, intellectual prowess, and enlightenment,” writes Hayes. “It shares my beliefs that poetry is the purest form of communication, and it examines the influence of spirituality in our lives.
“In these tumultuous times of pervasiveness and evilness that encompass mankind, I truly believe that spirituality is the saving grace for mankind’s existence.
“Furthermore, it is my intent to awaken social consciousness through my poetry, which encourages self-introspection and initiates dialogue for racial equality, love, and peace that epitomize our commonalities for the betterment of humanity.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Edward Hayes’s new audiobook is a testament to Hayes's belief in poetry as the purest form of communication and captures his reflections on how spirituality serves as a guiding force in times of widespread turmoil and moral ambiguity. Crafted to inspire self-introspection, each poem will help to encourage dialogue on pressing issues such as racial equality, love, and peace, inspiring listeners to embrace both spiritual and personal growth through each stage of their life.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Crossing a Bridge Over Trouble Waters: A Collection Of Contemporary Poems Spiritual, Brain Teasers, Relationships, Personal, Enlightenment” by Edward Hayes through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
