transmodus Completes Acquisition of 360-Five Digital

Oxnard, CA, September 18, 2024 --( PR.com )-- transmodus, a leading provider of payment solutions, announced that they have acquired 360-Five Digital, a significant move that strengthens the company's growing portfolio. The acquisition will integrate 360-Five Digital's extensive merchant and contract portfolio into Linked2Pay, transmodus' all-in-one platform for ACH and credit card processing."Working closely to acquire merchants, reselling partners, and ISV relationship contracts with the Linked2Pay team gave us a great deal of respect for their technology and the trust level to join forces to expand on what is working so well," according to Scott Morley. "As a partner, we experienced and witnessed the skill and willingness of the Linked2Pay team to consistently enhance their portal and API offerings, which gives us a clear advantage going forward as members of the Linked2Pay team."“This strategic acquisition includes all the assets and the key employees of 360-Five Digital and marks a significant milestone for transmodus and Linked2Pay," said Jay McShirley, CEO of transmodus. "The talent and resources Scott and his team bring to drive our growth strategy is a big win.”About transmodustransmodus is a leading provider of innovative payment solutions, offering a comprehensive suite of services through its Linked2Pay platform. The company specializes in ACH and credit card processing, providing businesses with secure and efficient transaction capabilities.About Linked2PayLinked2Pay is an all-in-one platform that offers payment solutions for businesses of all sizes via portal and API solution options. With a focus on security, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, Linked2Pay enables seamless ACH and credit card processing, helping businesses streamline their payment processes.About 360-Five Digital360-Five Digital is an experienced and highly respected reseller of payment processing services, offering a wide range of solutions to merchants. The company's portfolio includes a diverse group of resellers, providing comprehensive payment processing solutions across various industries.