transmodus Completes Acquisition of 360-Five Digital
transmodus has acquired 360-Five Digital, integrating its merchant and contract portfolio into Linked2Pay, their all-in-one payment platform. This acquisition includes all assets and key employees of 360-Five Digital, enhancing transmodus’ growth strategy and expanding their portfolio. The company’s portfolio encompasses a wide array of resellers, delivering comprehensive payment processing solutions across multiple industries.
Oxnard, CA, September 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- transmodus, a leading provider of payment solutions, announced that they have acquired 360-Five Digital, a significant move that strengthens the company's growing portfolio. The acquisition will integrate 360-Five Digital's extensive merchant and contract portfolio into Linked2Pay, transmodus' all-in-one platform for ACH and credit card processing.
"Working closely to acquire merchants, reselling partners, and ISV relationship contracts with the Linked2Pay team gave us a great deal of respect for their technology and the trust level to join forces to expand on what is working so well," according to Scott Morley. "As a partner, we experienced and witnessed the skill and willingness of the Linked2Pay team to consistently enhance their portal and API offerings, which gives us a clear advantage going forward as members of the Linked2Pay team."
“This strategic acquisition includes all the assets and the key employees of 360-Five Digital and marks a significant milestone for transmodus and Linked2Pay," said Jay McShirley, CEO of transmodus. "The talent and resources Scott and his team bring to drive our growth strategy is a big win.”
About transmodus
transmodus is a leading provider of innovative payment solutions, offering a comprehensive suite of services through its Linked2Pay platform. The company specializes in ACH and credit card processing, providing businesses with secure and efficient transaction capabilities.
About Linked2Pay
Linked2Pay is an all-in-one platform that offers payment solutions for businesses of all sizes via portal and API solution options. With a focus on security, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, Linked2Pay enables seamless ACH and credit card processing, helping businesses streamline their payment processes.
About 360-Five Digital
360-Five Digital is an experienced and highly respected reseller of payment processing services, offering a wide range of solutions to merchants. The company's portfolio includes a diverse group of resellers, providing comprehensive payment processing solutions across various industries.
Cosmos McShirley
805-604-4472
linked2pay.com
