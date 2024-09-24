International Computer Consulting Group (ICCG) and SPS Commerce Form Strategic Partnership to Bolster Delivery and Support for Digital Transformations
Warrington, PA, September 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Leading enterprise software solutions reseller and integrator International Computer Consulting Group (ICCG) is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with SPS Commerce, a full-service EDI company as the world’s leading retail network. The partnership is expected to strengthen the ability of both companies to execute digital transformation opportunities through engagement and delivery collaboration for the Infor portfolio of systems.
ICCG is an enterprise software focused consulting firm with a global presence and a track record of more than 2,000 business and digital transformation project executions across ERP, Supply Chain Planning and Execution Systems, Warehouse Management Solutions and Product Life Cycle Management Solutions deployments.
ICCG expects the SPS partnership to provide unique advantages, including access to the SPS Commerce network that includes 3,000 retailers, 32,000 suppliers and over 80,000 connections. The SPS network was built over 20 years by consistently adding customers who are looking to work with a partner who is consistently innovating and planning for the future.
As the only full-service cloud EDI provider, SPS Commerce manages over 9,000 retailer requirement changes per year and specializes in the mapping, translation, and standardization of data into a single connection, thereby insulating its customers from change. Tapping the SPS Commerce full-service model will allow ICCG to focus on their Infor areas of expertise and provide for enhanced delivery and support for EDI.
“Over the last few years, SPS Commerce and ICCG have successfully collaborated on 6 mutual customer projects with over a dozen in the pipeline. As the world's retail network, we rely on partners like ICCG to ensure a seamless experience for our customers who need to stay competitive in a quickly evolving world. Bala and his team have shown themselves to be both knowledgeable and skillful in advocating for Infor and implementing with excellence. This partnership has created a mutually beneficial relationship that drives success for Infor, ICCG, SPS Commerce and most importantly our joint customers.”
- Ben Bratland, Senior Director-Channel & Alliances; SPS Commerce
ICCG and SPS Commerce have established strong market positions and look to this new partnership to provide value-added resources for their customers. Both have strong connections to Infor and Acumatica: ICCG is a premier channel partner for Infor and Acumatica and SPS Commerce has hundreds of customers running an Infor system as their ERP and Supply Chain Systems.
“We are happy to partner with SPS Commerce, the clear leader in full-service EDI,” said Balachandran Anantharama, Executive Vice President for ICCG. “This partnership extends our consulting expertise and experience to support our customers’ needs around EDI. It will allow us for enhanced implementation and ongoing customer success particularly as we address our customers in the Fashion, Food & Beverages, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing and Distribution verticals where EDI is mission critical on both customer experience side and supplier collaboration side from Infor solutions perspective.”
Shiv Kaushik, Founder & Chief Executive Officer for ICCG, opined that “SPS Commerce is a world’s leading EDI Solution provider with 100’s of Infor’s customers leveraging SPS Commerce as their EDI solution partner globally. We believe for our customers where we support their ERP, supply chain and warehouse management systems – it is so critical to ensure that we provide perfect integration between our Infor solutions and EDI solutions from providers like SPS Commerce. This is a critical expectation as well from our customers and prospective clients who clearly see EDI and Ecommerce being their major source for serving their customers. It has direct impact on Revenue and growth.”
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce is the world’s leading retail network, connecting trading partners around the globe to optimize supply chain operations for all retail partners. We support data-driven partnerships with innovative cloud technology, customer-obsessed service and accessible experts so our customers can focus on what they do best. To date, more than 120,000 companies in retail, grocery, distribution, supply and logistics have chosen SPS as their retail network. SPS has achieved 94 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and is headquartered in Minneapolis. For additional information, contact SPS at 866-245-8100 or visit www.spscommerce.com.
About International Computer Consulting Group (ICCG)
International Computer Consulting Group (ICCG) is a global information technology solutions provider for enterprise. For the last 36 years, ICCG has been providing innovative information technology solutions, always with an eye on the changing market and technological horizon. ICCG offers complete application and IT infrastructure services and support to meet key business needs and long-time global customers continue to rely on ICCG to satisfy their diverse and growing business needs.
ICCG is dedicated to helping customers bridge the gap between ERP technologies and business problems to deliver greater value from their technology investments. By specializing in the retail, fashion, food & beverage, and manufacturing industries, ICCG has developed extraordinarily deep industry knowledge and are experts in mapping technology to industry needs. Combined with technology and application expertise, ICCG is uniquely qualified to accelerate results.
ICCG has earned the reputation for high performance and flexibility because they have a disciplined approach, stress honesty, integrity, and always put the needs of their customers first. Their motto: “Client First,” are not just words; they are what they do every day to help their customers reach their goals and take their businesses to great heights. For more information, visit www.iccg.com.
