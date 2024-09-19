Clovers Unveils AI-Enabled Recruiting Solutions to Streamline Hiring and Reduce Bias
Culver City, CA, September 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Clovers AI, a leader in recruitment technology, has launched a suite of AI-powered solutions designed to make hiring smarter, faster, and more efficient. With advanced features to help reduce bias, improve candidate screening, and deliver data-driven interviews, Clovers AI gives hiring teams the time and tools to focus on building stronger relationships with top talent. Clovers is leveraging cutting-edge generative AI and natural language processing (NLP) to reduce menial tasks and bias while allowing more time for strategic activities.
● Clovers Attract includes AI-recommended job attributes & optimized job posts to engage and identify qualified talent.
● Clovers Screen features one-way video interviews, automated summaries, and candidate fit-grades to surface leading applicants.
● Clovers Interview provides personalized guides and prep for interviewers & automated insights for live interviews to make more informed decisions. Features also include auto-generated note-taking and highlight reels for streamlined collaboration.
“Our mission is to redefine how companies hire,” said Adam Miller, CEO of Clovers. “By embedding AI into every phase of the hiring process - from job post creation to candidate screening to live interviews - Clovers simultaneously makes recruiting more effective and efficient.
“Recruiting technology is advancing at an accelerating pace. Fifteen years ago, we saw the first generation of recruiting technology. Five years ago, natural language processing ushered in the second generation of recruiting technology. Today, Clovers is bringing the next generation of recruiting technology to the forefront. This is hiring 3.0.”
With Clovers AI, companies can expect significant improvements in their hiring process. By automating time-consuming tasks, Clovers AI allows recruiting teams to focus on strategic activities that add value to the organization while reducing overall recruiting spend.
“Clovers AI has transformed our hiring process,” said Tara Stabile, Talent Acquisition professional at Berger Rental Communities. “Ever since we started using their interview technology, we’ve been having more insightful and meaningful conversations with our applicants. We’re forming stronger connections with candidates and ultimately can make more informed hiring decisions.”
Discover the impact of Clovers AI today. Schedule a demo and transform your hiring process with AI-supported automation. Hire smarter, faster & more efficiently with Clovers AI–hiring solutions designed with you in mind.
For more information, visit www.clovers.ai or contact press@clovers.ai.
About Clovers
Clovers AI is an enterprise-class recruitment platform that automates and enhances hiring workflows to help businesses reduce bias, streamline screening, and conduct more effective interviews. Based in Los Angeles, Clovers AI is committed to making hiring smarter, faster, and more efficient
Contact
Scot Sessions
801-319-6267
clovers.ai
