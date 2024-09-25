PayCourt Named One of 2024 Best Workplaces in Illinois
PayCourt, a government collections company, has been named one of the Best Workplaces in Illinois for 2024 by Best Companies Group. The company earned a 97% overall score in the workplace assessment.
Taylorville, IL, September 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- PayCourt, a government collections company, has been named one of the Best Workplaces in Illinois for 2024. The company earned a 97% overall score in the workplace assessment.
The Best Workplaces in Illinois award is based on an employer questionnaire and employee engagement survey. It examines workplace indicators such as leadership, culture, satisfaction, work environment, training and overall engagement.
"We're incredibly proud of this recognition as it's extremely rare for a collection agency to have ever won this award," said Rick Bonitzer, CEO of PayCourt. "Since 2010, we've focused on making our employees the cornerstone of our success, and this award highlights our commitment to fostering a thriving workplace."
PayCourt has won the Best Places to Work in Collections award every year since 2019. With over 900 reviews, the company proudly maintains a 4.9 out of 5.0 Google rating and has also been honored with the Better Business Bureau’s prestigious Torch Award for Ethics.
"Our approach has always been to be large enough to ensure maximum results, yet small enough to provide personalized service to every client," Bonitzer said.
PayCourt provides government collections for cities, counties, courts, districts, municipalities and parishes; court-related collections for fines, court fees and tickets; and consulting services for Illinois Circuit Court Clerks.
For more information, visit www.PayCourt.com.
About PayCourt:
Re-established under new ownership in 2010, PayCourt blends a digital-first strategy with in-depth courthouse operational expertise, delivering a fully reimagined approach to government collections. The company serves clients across more than three-quarters of Illinois counties, as well as in Indiana and municipal courts in Louisiana.
About Best Companies Group:
Best Companies Group is an independent research firm that identifies outstanding workplaces through evaluation processes.
Contact:
Becky Jansen, Senior Vice President
PayCourt
217-821-6036
becky@paycourt.com
