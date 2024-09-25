Priscilla Audette's New Audiobook, “Sheltering in Place: A Jake and Dora Novel,” is a Thrilling Work That Takes Place During the Early Months of the Coronavirus Pandemic

Recent audiobook release “Sheltering in Place: A Jake and Dora Novel” from Audiobook Network author Priscilla Audette is a suspenseful narrative that follows Dora, who has been spooked by her neighbor’s behavior and is worried about her safety when she meets Jake, a rambling man, who has no place to shelter during this time.