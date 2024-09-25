Priscilla Audette's New Audiobook, “Sheltering in Place: A Jake and Dora Novel,” is a Thrilling Work That Takes Place During the Early Months of the Coronavirus Pandemic
Recent audiobook release “Sheltering in Place: A Jake and Dora Novel” from Audiobook Network author Priscilla Audette is a suspenseful narrative that follows Dora, who has been spooked by her neighbor’s behavior and is worried about her safety when she meets Jake, a rambling man, who has no place to shelter during this time.
Holden, ME, September 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Priscilla Audette, who was born and raised in California, has completed her new audiobook, “Sheltering in Place: A Jake and Dora Novel”: an intriguing account about two people who unexpectedly navigate the early months of the pandemic together, amid a series of chilling events.
Dora offers Jake her garage apartment not only out of kindness but because having him on the property will make her feel more secure because of the upsetting neighbor.
Author Priscilla Audette received her bachelor’s degree from UCLA and her master’s degree in English from North Dakota State University. An award-winning author, Priscilla’s previous novels have received accolades. “Seismic Influences” won first place in the LuckyCinda Book Contest in 2013. “Court Appointed” was a Beverly Hills Book Awards winner in 2016. “Lost,” released in 2018, was a finalist in the 2018 International Book Awards—Inspirational Category. Her novel “Letters from Grace” was released by Page Publishing in the summer of 2020. It was awarded placement in Shelf Unbound’s Notable 100s in the fall of 2020. It received the 2021 Independent Press Award: Distinguished Favorite for Contemporary Novel. Her most recent novel, “Real Texas Roadhouses,” was released in 2022. Priscilla has lived in California, Minnesota, North Dakota, Wyoming, and Maine where she currently makes her home.
Audette writes, “The first few months of 2020 consisted of a wild ride for most of the world. The spread of the coronavirus, resulting in a pandemic, the subsequent sheltering-in-place orders, and all that followed from economic collapse to violence and unrest are the backdrop of this story. ‘Sheltering in Place’ exposes that wedge of history parallel with the more personal events going on in Dora Maxwell's life. Life in Maine, it seems, has made a sharp left turn, leaving Dora, if not stunned, at least dismayed. The imploding of the economy is the perfect symbol of the rapid disintegration of life as she knew it. The death of her husband and estrangement from her son are only the beginning. When Dora stumbles onto some bizarre happenings going on under her nose right next door, a mysterious stranger arrives on the scene to help. Jake is a drifter who has luckily wandered into the right place at the right time. When Dora witnesses her next-door neighbor's assault, the action really takes off, but it is the misunderstandings and misperceptions along the way that bring the thrills, chills, and plot twists. Surprises are the order of the day. Be aware that this is Book 1 in a series. There is more excitement to come!”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Priscilla Audette’s new audiobook is a twisty tale, filled with unpredictable turns keeping listeners on the edge of their seats.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Sheltering in Place: A Jake and Dora Novel” by Priscilla Audette through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
