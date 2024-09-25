Author Esteban Vazquez's New Audiobook, "The Halloween Warriors: Parts 6, 7, & 8," Shares the Origin Story of the Evil Characters from Parts 1 Through 3
Recent audiobook release “The Halloween Warriors: Parts 6, 7, & 8” from Audiobook Network author Esteban Vazquez is a story divided into three parts that describe the descent of the malefic characters that appear in it.
Los Angeles, CA, September 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Esteban Vazquez, who was born in Matanzas City, Cuba, has completed his new audiobook, “The Halloween Warriors: Parts 6, 7, & 8”: the continuation of this captivating children’s series.
“Origins” (part 6) describes the history of Matilda and Gellfara from their birth when they were normal human beings and how they became evil beings. “Matilda and Gellfara, Good and Evil” (part 7) contains the story of Matilda and Gellfara living as beings of good and evil, their first setbacks, and what caused their separation. “Matilda the Land Ruler and Demon Bucu” (part 8) explains where the land ruler originates from and how he, Matilda, and demon Bucu allied themselves, forming a great empire.
In 1959 author Esteban Vazquez’s family relocated to Havana, where he received his basic education. Vazquez studied music until 1980 when he moved to the United States. Once in the States, he completed numerous curriculums of professional education. Esteban Vazquez has a background in music, psychology, and social sciences, and the humanities. Esteban Vazquez is also the creator of 17 board games.
Vazquez writes, “It was a palace surrounded by large gardens, statues, and luxurious fountains designed by talented artists of the time. The interior large halls were decorated with wide corridors, high columns of ivory and precious stones, large tables full of cutlery, and golden trays filled with fruits and sweets, which was enlivened by dancers, magicians, and clowns who give lucid joy to the environment. They had a large territory inhabited by peasants who worked the land, forest, fishing, and large timber forest from which the great wealth that sustained the reign came. They had one of the most fearsome armies led by experts in all combat disciplines, including great strategist.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Esteban Vazquez’s new audiobook creates a vivid world that serves as a backdrop for this imaginative story.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Halloween Warriors: Parts 6, 7, & 8” by Esteban Vazquez through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors' books or eBooks to life through audio narration.
