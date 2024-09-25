Author Esteban Vázquez's New Audiobook, "The Halloween Warriors: Part 9 & 10," is the Continuation of This Imaginative Children’s Series

Recent audiobook release “The Halloween Warriors: Part 9 & 10” from Audiobook Network author Esteban Vázquez is a spellbinding children’s story that describes how the beings and the creatures of evil seized the industrialized cities again in a mysterious way, forcing the beings of goodness to travel to the sacred lands, to find solutions from the god of the divine cults.