Author Esteban Vázquez's New Audiobook, "The Halloween Warriors: Part 9 & 10," is the Continuation of This Imaginative Children’s Series
Recent audiobook release “The Halloween Warriors: Part 9 & 10” from Audiobook Network author Esteban Vázquez is a spellbinding children’s story that describes how the beings and the creatures of evil seized the industrialized cities again in a mysterious way, forcing the beings of goodness to travel to the sacred lands, to find solutions from the god of the divine cults.
Los Angeles, CA, September 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Esteban Vázquez, who was born in Matanzas City, Cuba, has completed his new audiobook, “The Halloween Warriors: Part 9 & 10”: a creative children’s story that follows the beings of goodness as the god of the divine cults provides them with a powerful amulet that will free their territories from the beings of evil, bringing as consequences, the loss of William.
Part 10 of The Halloween Warriors is the part of the story that describes the return of the beings of goodness. In the search for William, each warrior is caught in the mysteries of their journey, but in the end, they are rescued with the effort of all the beings of the divine cults. The Halloween Warriors part 9 and 10 are the stunning continuations of the Halloween Warriors part 4 and 5.
In 1959 author Esteban Vázquez’s family relocated to Havana, where he received his basic education. Vazquez studied music until 1980, when he moved to the United States. Once in the States, he completed numerous curriculums of professional education. Esteban Vazquez has a background in music, psychology, and social sciences and the humanities. Esteban Vazquez is also the creator of 17 board games.
Vázquez writes, “After having discovered the code, Mother Nature, Gellfara, and the warriors returned the city to the survivors rescued from the demon’s spell. Hoping that this time they will not be carried away by anger, hatred, envy, or greed, nothing that could arouse the interest of the curse. The residents of the old city allied themselves with those of the industrial city and managed to achieve an enviable economic development, extending the industrialization to the port cities of the old city. The maritime exploitation resulted in the construction of ports in all the surrounding territories as part of the fishing activity and trade. The customs and traditions of the inhabitants continued as always, especially Halloween, which represented an unforgettable experience.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Esteban Vázquez’s new audiobook is an epic tale that captures the imaginations of listeners.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of "The Halloween Warriors: Part 9 & 10" by Esteban Vázquez through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
