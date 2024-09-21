3rd Annual Día de los Muertos Celebration in Jurupa Valley
Jurupa Valley, CA, September 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Join Reach Out and Healthy Jurupa Valley for the 3rd Annual Dia de los Muertos Jurupa Valley event on October 19, 2024, from Noon to 8:00 p.m. at the Rancho Jurupa Regional Park. This alcohol-free, family-friendly event invites the entire community to honor the memories of their deceased loved ones while celebrating Jurupa Valley’s rich cultural heritage.
Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a time-honored tradition where families create altars (ofrendas) adorned with photos, candles, marigolds, and favorite foods of the departed. These vibrant displays are intended to welcome the spirits of the deceased back into the world for a brief, joyous reunion.
Dia de los Muertos Jurupa Valley attendees will have the opportunity to experience a variety of traditional and cultural activities, including: Art exhibits; Altars designed by community members; Food vendors; Live music performances; Escaramuzas (Female equestrians); Charros; Lucha Libre; Ballet Folklorico; Catrina Fashion Show.
This celebration is free and open to the public, offering a meaningful way for families to connect, remember, and share culture and tradition. For more information about the event or to get involved as a sponsor, vendor, or altar creator, please visit we-reachout.org/diadelosmuertosjv.
About Healthy Jurupa Valley (HJV)
HJV is part of a global movement of healthy city initiatives that work to improve the health and quality of life of all residents. HJV’s work is accomplished through five Action Teams: • Team CREATE • Community Prosperity • Gardens and Markets • Safety and Readiness • Jurupa Valley Leaders in Action
About Reach Out
Reach Out is a nonprofit organization that has been serving the Inland Empire for 52 years, underpinning a deep well of experience in community cohesiveness and organizing, and empowering communities to make transformational change on health equity and social justice issues. Our core work of strengthening communities takes many forms, from direct services to youth and families, to deep root cause work in building the health and quality of life of our region. For more information visit www.we-reachout.org, or contact 909.982.8641.
Janette Limon
951-542-2756
we-reachout.org
