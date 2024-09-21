Renowned Ukrainian Sculptor Michael Levchenko Brings Innovative Art to New York

Renowned Ukrainian sculptor Michael Levchenko, now based in New York, is fusing traditional craftsmanship with modern technology, such as 3D printing and AI. His apocalyptic-themed paintings and sculptures reflect global tensions and are stored at Arcis. Levchenko is preparing for major exhibitions in Luxembourg and the United Nations. He is also launching his own tech-integrated sculpture studio, seeking exclusive interviews and investment opportunities to expand his projects.