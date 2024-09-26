Author Dee Ann Smith's New Audiobook, “Saga of The Kings Book 1 and Nymphs of The Forest Book 2,” Takes Readers on a Magical Journey of Betrayal, Revenge, and Destiny
Recent audiobook release “Saga of The Kings Book 1 and Nymphs of The Forest Book 2” from Audiobook Network author Dee Ann Smith invites listeners to experience a mesmerizing world of magic and intrigue. Weaving together a spellbinding narrative set in an ancient realm where fairies, nymphs, and humans intertwine, Smith’s novel presents a grand tale of power, destiny, and dark enchantments.
Victoria, TX, September 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dee Ann Smith, a retired kindergarten teacher and preschool director who resides in South Texas, has completed her new audiobook, “Saga of The Kings Book 1 and Nymphs of The Forest Book 2”: a thrilling fantasy novel that will transport listeners as they follow along on an epic quest of self-discovery and destiny.
Author Dee Ann Smith graduated from Lamar University with a Bachelor of Science in social work. Ten years later, she went back to school and received her teacher’s certificate. While teaching has been the most rewarding experience in her life, writing is her passion. In addition to writing, decorating is her favorite pastime, and being a grandmother is her greatest joy as well as being a mother to her current rescue dogs, Hank and Sienna.
“In the days of yore, legends and heroes were born and magic thrived,” writes Smith. “Fairies and nymphs intermingled with human lives. At the Great Gathering in the epicenter of the vast dense forest, the fairy council and Elders meet. There they meet to plot and plan and manipulate the destinies of kings and royalty. They judge their sins and decide their fates.
“The young hunter Alexander, strides through the forest, stirring the mists as he strolls. A hooded sorceress, Hannah, slinks through the forest and enters a dark cave to visit her sister, Katarina, chained to the cave's slimy walls. Sade, the fairies' protege, emerges from the forest to fulfill the fairies' plan to end the rule of unjust kings. In a circular clearing deep within the forest, Drakkar, the Man-Beast, is raised from the dead to continue his quest for revenge.
“They are linked by blood and magic. They are the descendants of nymph goddesses--Avani, wood goddess, associated with the forest and trees; Layla, goddess of darkness and night; Marisol, goddess of sun, water, and light; Adara, goddess of wind and fire; Sarika, goddess of earthly pleasures and desire.
“It's an epic tale of princesses and kings, a tale of secrets, betrayal, misplaced love, and loyalty; a story of heartbreak, lust, greed, and revenge. And the forest, alive with eyes, sees and knows all!”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Dee Ann Smith’s new audiobook offers a captivating experience for fantasy enthusiasts and audiobook lovers alike. With evocative narration and rich, immersive world-building, “Saga of The Kings Book 1 and Nymphs of The Forest Book 2” promises to enchant audiences, leaving them spellbound right up until the epic finale.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Saga of The Kings Book 1 and Nymphs of The Forest Book 2” by Dee Ann Smith through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
