Math Experts, Larson Texts and Big Ideas Learning Unify Under a Single Brand Identity
Big Ideas Learning and Larson Texts have united under a single brand identity, enhancing their shared mission to provide high-quality, research-based math education. This streamlined brand reflects their collaborative efforts to inspire students and educators, with a focus on comprehensive learning solutions. The unified brand will bolster product alignment and innovation, furthering their impact in math education across all levels.
Erie, PA, September 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Larson Texts and Big Ideas Learning, leaders in K-Higher-Ed math education, have announced the unification of their brand identities to Big Ideas Learning, a Larson Texts Company. This change recognizes the shared history and collaborative spirit that has driven their success for more than 50 years.
Dr. Ron Larson, the visionary behind the Larson brand, published his first Calculus textbook in 1978. Big Ideas Learning was created after decades of collaboration with numerous publishers on Larson titles, leading to the realization that the best path forward was to publish their own work. Today marks a significant step, merging identities to reflect a singular voice, shared authorship, and combined talents.
“Our unified identity marks a new chapter for Larson Texts and Big Ideas Learning,” said Matthew Totzke, CEO. “This alignment brings forward our focus on education while maintaining the high standards of excellence and commitment to innovation that customers expect from our brands.”
The brand unification simplifies access to a comprehensive range of products and services, enhances communication, and strengthens partnerships. It ensures all stakeholders benefit from Big Ideas Learning’s expertise and innovations in math education, ultimately supporting students and educators throughout their academic journey.
More About the Journey and Leadership
Celebrating the Founder, Dr. Ron Larson
Dr. Ron Larson’s contributions to mathematics education are monumental. From the publication of his first Calculus textbook in 1978 to the foundation of Big Ideas Learning, his vision has always been to make math accessible and engaging for students. More details about Dr. Larson’s journey and achievements are available in Ron Larson’s Biography.
Matthew Totzke: From Intern to CEO
Matthew Totzke’s career reflects growth and dedication. Starting as an intern at Larson Texts, his journey to CEO is a testament to the company’s commitment to nurturing talent and promoting from within. Under his leadership, Big Ideas Learning continues to innovate and set new standards in math education. A detailed biography of Matthew Totzke, highlighting his vision for the future and the strategic direction he brings to the company, will be available soon.
Looking to the Future
As this new chapter begins, stakeholders are encouraged to stay connected for upcoming events, product launches, and stories that showcase the company’s commitment to excellence in education.
About Big Ideas Learning, a Larson Texts Company
Big Ideas Learning, founded in 2008 by Dr. Ron Larson—an award-winning and influential math textbook author—has been at the forefront of educational publishing. Building on Dr. Larson’s legacy, which began with his first edition of Calculus in 1972, Big Ideas Learning publishes rigorous, relevant, and conceptually grounded K-Higher Ed mathematics programs. With over 35 million copies of Larson’s titles sold in the U.S., his impact on math education is profound. Big Ideas Learning envisions a future where education transcends boundaries, nurturing curiosity and inspiring individuals to explore deeper. For more information, visit www.bigideaslearning.com.
About Big Ideas Learning, a Larson Texts Company
Big Ideas Learning, founded in 2008 by Dr. Ron Larson—an award-winning and influential math textbook author—has been at the forefront of educational publishing. Building on Dr. Larson’s legacy, which began with his first edition of Calculus in 1972, Big Ideas Learning publishes rigorous, relevant, and conceptually grounded K-Higher Ed mathematics programs. With over 35 million copies of Larson’s titles sold in the U.S., his impact on math education is profound. Big Ideas Learning envisions a future where education transcends boundaries, nurturing curiosity and inspiring individuals to explore deeper. For more information, visit www.bigideaslearning.com.
Contact
Big Ideas LearningContact
Carissa Snarski
814-651-0113
https://bigideaslearning.com/
