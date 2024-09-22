Math Experts, Larson Texts and Big Ideas Learning Unify Under a Single Brand Identity

Big Ideas Learning and Larson Texts have united under a single brand identity, enhancing their shared mission to provide high-quality, research-based math education. This streamlined brand reflects their collaborative efforts to inspire students and educators, with a focus on comprehensive learning solutions. The unified brand will bolster product alignment and innovation, furthering their impact in math education across all levels.