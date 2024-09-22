Feature Film: The Pipes
Los Angeles, CA, September 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The independent feature film, The Pipes, premiered to a private audience at The Cat's Crawl in Hollywood on Saturday night, 9/14/24. The prison drama was well-received by the approximately 100 people in attendance. The film is currently seeking distribution. A spokesperson for the film's production company, Pinochle Hoaxer Productions, anticipates The Pipes will be available via various Video On Demand outlets in the coming months.
Contact
Pinochle Hoaxer ProductionsContact
Mark Poisella
323-528-3039
www.instagram.com/thepipesmovie
Mark Poisella
323-528-3039
www.instagram.com/thepipesmovie
Categories