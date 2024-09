Los Angeles, CA, September 22, 2024 --( PR.com )-- The independent feature film, The Pipes, premiered to a private audience at The Cat's Crawl in Hollywood on Saturday night, 9/14/24. The prison drama was well-received by the approximately 100 people in attendance. The film is currently seeking distribution. A spokesperson for the film's production company, Pinochle Hoaxer Productions, anticipates The Pipes will be available via various Video On Demand outlets in the coming months.