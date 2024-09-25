Universal Fibers Publishes 2024 Sustainability Snapshot, Highlighting Industry-Leading Achievements in Environmental Stewardship and Global Social Impact
Since its last published CSR report, Universal Fibers has achieved year-over-year carbon reduction. Today, Universal Fibers is recognized as a “Virtual Zero Waste Company” and, earlier this year, earned Cradle to Cradle v4 material health certifications on their most sustainable fiber, Thrive® matter.
Bristol, VA, September 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Universal Fibers has released it's latest Sustainability Snapshot, illustrating the company's continued commitments to reducing environmental impact and advancing it's social responsibility.
Since its latest published CSR report, Universal Fibers has achieved year-over-year carbon reduction. Today, Universal Fibers is recognized as a "Virtual Zero Waste Company" and, earlier this year earned Cradle to Cradle v4 Material Health certifications on their most sustainable fiber, Thrive matter.
President of Universal Fibers, Phil Harmon, said, "At Universal Fibers, we seek opportunities to better what we find and use less to produce more. And although we take great pride in our over 50-year legacy of stewardship, our journey is far from over."
Ranae Anderson, Global Sustainability Leader, adds, "We measure progress through our unique four-point EnLIST program, and we encourage everyone in our supply chain to enlist in our sustainable journey. We believe full transparency elevates the value of collaboration with our partners."
Universal Fibers' EnLIST program incorporates four fundamental pillars: providing Transparency through third-party accreditation; Life Cycle analysis, both pre and post production; reducing Impact on energy and material consumption; and a focus on Social Responsibility for their associates and the global communities they serve.
Jennifer Roundtree, Global Marketing and Brand Director explains, "Sustainability at Universal Fibers is not just about carbon reduction - it's about people. And that begins with where we work and live, locally, regionally, and globally."
Universal Fibers eco-journey is an inspirational one that takes a holistic look at how they can reduce their impact and outlines their aspirations for future positive impact.
To read more or download their Sustainability Snapshot, visit www.universalfibers.com/sustainability.
Since its latest published CSR report, Universal Fibers has achieved year-over-year carbon reduction. Today, Universal Fibers is recognized as a "Virtual Zero Waste Company" and, earlier this year earned Cradle to Cradle v4 Material Health certifications on their most sustainable fiber, Thrive matter.
President of Universal Fibers, Phil Harmon, said, "At Universal Fibers, we seek opportunities to better what we find and use less to produce more. And although we take great pride in our over 50-year legacy of stewardship, our journey is far from over."
Ranae Anderson, Global Sustainability Leader, adds, "We measure progress through our unique four-point EnLIST program, and we encourage everyone in our supply chain to enlist in our sustainable journey. We believe full transparency elevates the value of collaboration with our partners."
Universal Fibers' EnLIST program incorporates four fundamental pillars: providing Transparency through third-party accreditation; Life Cycle analysis, both pre and post production; reducing Impact on energy and material consumption; and a focus on Social Responsibility for their associates and the global communities they serve.
Jennifer Roundtree, Global Marketing and Brand Director explains, "Sustainability at Universal Fibers is not just about carbon reduction - it's about people. And that begins with where we work and live, locally, regionally, and globally."
Universal Fibers eco-journey is an inspirational one that takes a holistic look at how they can reduce their impact and outlines their aspirations for future positive impact.
To read more or download their Sustainability Snapshot, visit www.universalfibers.com/sustainability.
Contact
Universal FibersContact
Jennifer Roundtree
1 423-963-6087
www.universalfibers.com
info@universalfibers.com
Jennifer Roundtree
1 423-963-6087
www.universalfibers.com
info@universalfibers.com
Categories