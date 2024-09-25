Universal Fibers Publishes 2024 Sustainability Snapshot, Highlighting Industry-Leading Achievements in Environmental Stewardship and Global Social Impact

Since its last published CSR report, Universal Fibers has achieved year-over-year carbon reduction. Today, Universal Fibers is recognized as a “Virtual Zero Waste Company” and, earlier this year, earned Cradle to Cradle v4 material health certifications on their most sustainable fiber, Thrive® matter.