Ghana’s Kpone Landfill Using ClosureTurf® Earns Global Recognition at Recent International Conference

The Kpone Landfill Decommissioning Project, an initiative by the Government of Ghana under the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, received global acclaim at the World FIDIC Conference held in Geneva from September 7 to 10, 2024. The projects's success, including the use of ClosureTurf, highlights the essential role of infrastructure in improving lives and fostering a better world.