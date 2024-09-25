Ghana’s Kpone Landfill Using ClosureTurf® Earns Global Recognition at Recent International Conference
The Kpone Landfill Decommissioning Project, an initiative by the Government of Ghana under the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, received global acclaim at the World FIDIC Conference held in Geneva from September 7 to 10, 2024. The projects's success, including the use of ClosureTurf, highlights the essential role of infrastructure in improving lives and fostering a better world.
Geneva, Switzerland, September 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Kpone Landfill Decommissioning Project, an initiative by the Government of Ghana under the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, received global acclaim at the World FIDIC Conference held in Geneva from September 7 to 10, 2024.
This conference, which brought together leaders from the engineering, construction, and infrastructure sectors worldwide, focused on the theme, "Transforming Lives with Infrastructure: Investing in and Building a Better World for All."
The project was highlighted by Ing. Felix Atsrim, CEO of FeDems Limited, the Ghanaian engineering consulting firm involved. His presentation, titled “Keeping the Menace at Bay: A Sustainable Approach to the Kpone Landfill Decommissioning,” showcased the project's achievements.
The Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources required the final closure of the Kpone Landfill, a municipal solid waste (MSW) landfill situated along the coastal area of Tema in Ghana’s Greater Accra Region. Spanning four cells and covering approximately 16 hectares (40 acres), the landfill underwent a thorough evaluation from key leaders, which also included input from the local community. The ClosureTurf® system—a three-layered geosynthetic turf cover—was chosen for the landfill's final capping. This innovative system, consisting of a structured geomembrane, an engineered synthetic turf with high-density polyethylene (HDPE) grass blades, and a specified aggregate ballast, was selected over traditional cover methods to showcase the sustainability of geosynthetics in Ghana and facilitate the transfer of alternative cover technologies.
Executed by Zoomlion Ghana Ltd (part of the Jospong Group) in partnership with both local and international collaborators, the Kpone Landfill Decommissioning Project was recognized for its significant strides in environmental rehabilitation and sustainable development. This initiative successfully transformed the previously problematic Kpone Landfill into a green space, employing advanced engineering solutions.
The collaboration among the Jospong Group, FeDems Limited, Construction Ambassadors, Watershed Geo (USA), Hallaton (USA), and other partners effectively tackled the landfill’s environmental and public health issues, setting a new standard for waste management and land reclamation in the region.
In his presentation, Ing. Atsrim underscored the critical role of robust partnerships among government entities, private sector firms, and local communities in achieving such transformative results. He illustrated the Kpone project as a prime example of how infrastructure development can address urgent challenges like climate change, urbanization, and public health.
Participants at the conference, including representatives from leading global engineering firms, government agencies, and international organizations, commended the Kpone project as a model for other nations grappling with similar environmental issues. The project's success highlights the essential role of infrastructure in improving lives and fostering af better world.
As the conference wrapped up, the Kpone Landfill Decommissioning Project was celebrated as an exemplary case of sustainable development through engineering, garnering significant global recognition for the Jospong Group of Companies, FeDems Limited, and the Government of Ghana.
“We are extremely proud of this project and the recognition it is receiving,” said CEO Mike Ayers. “It exemplifies the result of global entities working together to make strides in humanitarian efforts. Our partners in this project are leading change with the latest in effective technologies that are improving infrastructure and human safety across the globe.”
The Kpone Landfill is the first in Africa to be closed using ClosureTurf technology, with other ClosureTurf projects now at various stages of development at landfills on multiple continents.
About Watershed Geo
Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Watershed Geo develops intellectual property and provides technical solutions for ongoing problematic civil, environmental and renewable energy infrastructure. Watershed’s products solve an array of issues in industries such as geotechnical engineering, waste management, erosion control, and renewable energy. Watershed’s branded technologies include ClosureTurf® for municipal, industrial and coal combustion residual landfill/impoundment final closures. HydroTurf®advanced revetment technology for high hydraulic shear protections. PowerCap™ solar technology for landfill beneficial reuse. For more information, visit www.watershedgeo.com.
This conference, which brought together leaders from the engineering, construction, and infrastructure sectors worldwide, focused on the theme, "Transforming Lives with Infrastructure: Investing in and Building a Better World for All."
The project was highlighted by Ing. Felix Atsrim, CEO of FeDems Limited, the Ghanaian engineering consulting firm involved. His presentation, titled “Keeping the Menace at Bay: A Sustainable Approach to the Kpone Landfill Decommissioning,” showcased the project's achievements.
The Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources required the final closure of the Kpone Landfill, a municipal solid waste (MSW) landfill situated along the coastal area of Tema in Ghana’s Greater Accra Region. Spanning four cells and covering approximately 16 hectares (40 acres), the landfill underwent a thorough evaluation from key leaders, which also included input from the local community. The ClosureTurf® system—a three-layered geosynthetic turf cover—was chosen for the landfill's final capping. This innovative system, consisting of a structured geomembrane, an engineered synthetic turf with high-density polyethylene (HDPE) grass blades, and a specified aggregate ballast, was selected over traditional cover methods to showcase the sustainability of geosynthetics in Ghana and facilitate the transfer of alternative cover technologies.
Executed by Zoomlion Ghana Ltd (part of the Jospong Group) in partnership with both local and international collaborators, the Kpone Landfill Decommissioning Project was recognized for its significant strides in environmental rehabilitation and sustainable development. This initiative successfully transformed the previously problematic Kpone Landfill into a green space, employing advanced engineering solutions.
The collaboration among the Jospong Group, FeDems Limited, Construction Ambassadors, Watershed Geo (USA), Hallaton (USA), and other partners effectively tackled the landfill’s environmental and public health issues, setting a new standard for waste management and land reclamation in the region.
In his presentation, Ing. Atsrim underscored the critical role of robust partnerships among government entities, private sector firms, and local communities in achieving such transformative results. He illustrated the Kpone project as a prime example of how infrastructure development can address urgent challenges like climate change, urbanization, and public health.
Participants at the conference, including representatives from leading global engineering firms, government agencies, and international organizations, commended the Kpone project as a model for other nations grappling with similar environmental issues. The project's success highlights the essential role of infrastructure in improving lives and fostering af better world.
As the conference wrapped up, the Kpone Landfill Decommissioning Project was celebrated as an exemplary case of sustainable development through engineering, garnering significant global recognition for the Jospong Group of Companies, FeDems Limited, and the Government of Ghana.
“We are extremely proud of this project and the recognition it is receiving,” said CEO Mike Ayers. “It exemplifies the result of global entities working together to make strides in humanitarian efforts. Our partners in this project are leading change with the latest in effective technologies that are improving infrastructure and human safety across the globe.”
The Kpone Landfill is the first in Africa to be closed using ClosureTurf technology, with other ClosureTurf projects now at various stages of development at landfills on multiple continents.
About Watershed Geo
Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Watershed Geo develops intellectual property and provides technical solutions for ongoing problematic civil, environmental and renewable energy infrastructure. Watershed’s products solve an array of issues in industries such as geotechnical engineering, waste management, erosion control, and renewable energy. Watershed’s branded technologies include ClosureTurf® for municipal, industrial and coal combustion residual landfill/impoundment final closures. HydroTurf®advanced revetment technology for high hydraulic shear protections. PowerCap™ solar technology for landfill beneficial reuse. For more information, visit www.watershedgeo.com.
Contact
Watershed GeoContact
Krista Willey
423-504-1542
watershedgeo.com
Krista Willey
423-504-1542
watershedgeo.com
Categories