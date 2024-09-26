Garden of Lights Invites Guests to Experience the Enchanted World of Alice in Wonderland
Experience the enchantment of Alice in Wonderland with this unique, family-friendly outdoor event. Featuring illuminated character lanterns inspired by the classic fairy tale as well as the longest light and music tunnel in the US, stretching 800 ft. with 78,000 LED lights. The exhibition includes over 80 3D lanterns, 95 2D decorations, approximately 580,000 light points, as well as magical multimedia attractions, and interactive games.
Frazeysburg, OH, September 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- This fall, the Crawford Barn property will be transformed into a dazzling light display inspired by the classic fairy tale Alice in Wonderland. This unique attraction promises an unforgettable experience for visitors of all ages, combining magic, wonder, and fun for the entire family.
As guests walk through the outdoor exhibition, they will be mesmerized by a spectacular array of breathtaking lights that illuminate the space and create the captivating atmosphere that brings Wonderland to life. Every corner of the Crawford Barn property will come alive with characters from the beloved story, such as Alice, the Mad Hatter, the White Rabbit, and the Queen of Hearts, appearing in the form of illuminated lanterns.
Highlighting the exhibition is the longest light and music tunnel in the United States that stretches 800 feet, featuring an extraordinary blend of lights and sounds. More than 78,000 state-of-the-art LED lights, supplied by US lighting manufacturer S4Lighting, are used to illuminate the tunnel. Over 80 3D-lighted figurine lanterns with a height up to 20 ft., 95 2D-lighted decorative configurations, and approximately 580,000 light points are used to illuminate the entire outdoor exhibition.
For younger guests, the experience is even more magical with six engaging multimedia attractions: a multimedia path, a music and light tunnel, a multimedia barn, a field of blossoms, a Christmas tree, and a field of glowing flowers. Each space is designed to delight and entertain children of all ages.
“We have been creating themed Gardens of Lights across Europe for over five years," says Michał Chojnacki, CEO of Wonderful Lighting. “This season, the lights will shine in 14 European locations with a variety of themes aimed at children and their parents. We are thrilled to bring one of the largest themed displays in the United States to Frazeysburg, Ohio. The Crawford Barn and the former Longaberger Homestead offer the perfect backdrop for our magical installations.”
In addition to the themed character displays and light tunnel, guests can enjoy a variety of multimedia attractions and family-friendly interactive games that test perceptiveness and memory.
The Garden of Lights Alice in Wonderland exhibition opens to the public on October 18, 2024, at 5563 Raiders Road, Frazeysburg, Ohio. Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday 5-9 PM and Friday through Sunday 5-10 PM. Ticket presale begins October 4 at gardenoflights.com/en/ohio.
