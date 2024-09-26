Garden of Lights Invites Guests to Experience the Enchanted World of Alice in Wonderland

Experience the enchantment of Alice in Wonderland with this unique, family-friendly outdoor event. Featuring illuminated character lanterns inspired by the classic fairy tale as well as the longest light and music tunnel in the US, stretching 800 ft. with 78,000 LED lights. The exhibition includes over 80 3D lanterns, 95 2D decorations, approximately 580,000 light points, as well as magical multimedia attractions, and interactive games.