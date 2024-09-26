Scarizona Scaregrounds Haunted Attraction Opens for the 2024 Halloween Season
Scarizona, one of Greater Phoenix’s premier haunted attractions, is set to reopen for the 2024 Halloween season. Known for delivering heart-pounding scares, the long-running haunt features two spine-tingling haunted houses that offer a thrilling night of terror, perfect for friends and families looking to embrace the fall desert nights.
Mesa, AZ, September 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Beginning on October 4, the gates to Scarizona will once again welcome brave visitors ready to confront their deepest fears. “Scarizona has been bringing chills and thrills to the Valley for years, and this season is going to be our biggest yet,” said Allen Thompson, Scarizona’s Director of Operations. “With two intense attractions included in one ticket, we’ve got something for everyone – from casual Halloween lovers to hardcore horror fans.”
Scarizona’s lineup for 2024 includes new, terrifying experiences designed to push the limits of fear:
Mayhem in the Madness: A haunted house where chaos reigns, blurring the line between reality and horror.
Startled in Darkness: Enter a pitch-black nightmare where shadows hide unspeakable terror.
In addition to the haunted houses, guests can enjoy food, fun merchandise, and photo opportunities to capture every scream-filled moment.
Scarizona will host an exclusive media event from October 11-13, 2024, giving members of the press a first look at this year’s attractions. Media attendees are required to RSVP as spots are limited.
Tickets for Scarizona are available at Scarizona.com, with prices ranging from $25.95 to $59.95. Options include a Fast Pass to skip the lines, and a VIP Experience that includes discounts on food and merchandise.
Ticket and Event Information:
Dates: October 4 - November 2, 2024
Hours: 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm (Fridays & Saturdays), 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm on select weeknights: October 13, 17, 20, 24, 27, 30, & 31.
Location: Scarizona Scaregrounds, 1901 N. Alma School Road, Mesa, AZ 85201
For more details and to purchase tickets, visit Scarizona.com or follow Scarizona on social media for the latest updates.
Media Contact: Scarizona Scaregrounds
1901 N. Alma School Road
Mesa, AZ 85201
Email: info@scarizona.com
Phone: 480-549-0406
Scarizona’s lineup for 2024 includes new, terrifying experiences designed to push the limits of fear:
Mayhem in the Madness: A haunted house where chaos reigns, blurring the line between reality and horror.
Startled in Darkness: Enter a pitch-black nightmare where shadows hide unspeakable terror.
In addition to the haunted houses, guests can enjoy food, fun merchandise, and photo opportunities to capture every scream-filled moment.
Scarizona will host an exclusive media event from October 11-13, 2024, giving members of the press a first look at this year’s attractions. Media attendees are required to RSVP as spots are limited.
Tickets for Scarizona are available at Scarizona.com, with prices ranging from $25.95 to $59.95. Options include a Fast Pass to skip the lines, and a VIP Experience that includes discounts on food and merchandise.
Ticket and Event Information:
Dates: October 4 - November 2, 2024
Hours: 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm (Fridays & Saturdays), 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm on select weeknights: October 13, 17, 20, 24, 27, 30, & 31.
Location: Scarizona Scaregrounds, 1901 N. Alma School Road, Mesa, AZ 85201
For more details and to purchase tickets, visit Scarizona.com or follow Scarizona on social media for the latest updates.
Media Contact: Scarizona Scaregrounds
1901 N. Alma School Road
Mesa, AZ 85201
Email: info@scarizona.com
Phone: 480-549-0406
Contact
Scarizona ScaregroundsContact
Allen Thompson
480-549-0406
www.scarizona.com
Allen Thompson
480-549-0406
www.scarizona.com
Categories