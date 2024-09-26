Big Ideas Learning Launches Math & YOU: a Conceptually Rich and Relevant K-12 Program That Engages Students in Real-World Math
Erie, PA, September 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Big Ideas Learning, a leader in educational publishing, proudly announces the launch of Math & YOU, an innovative K-12 program designed to connect students with real-world applications of mathematics. Developed in response to the growing need for engaging and relevant math education, Math & YOU is set to transform classrooms by making math more meaningful and applicable to everyday life.
Addressing Critical Gaps in Math Education
Recent studies highlight that many students struggle to see the relevance of mathematics in their daily lives, resulting in decreased engagement and lower performance in math subjects. Math & YOU aims to address these challenges by focusing on practical applications, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills essential for success in the 21st century.
"Our goal with Math & YOU is to show students that math isn’t just something they do in the classroom—it’s a powerful tool they can use in every aspect of their lives," said Matthew Totzke, CEO at Big Ideas Learning. “We want to inspire a new generation of thinkers who can apply math to solve real problems and make informed decisions.”
Key Features of Math & YOU:
Engaging Content: Interactive resources, including videos, activities, and problem sets, help students connect mathematical concepts with their interests and future careers.
Learning Targets and Success Criteria: Included in each lesson so both teachers and students can readily identify the goals of each lesson and recognize/check for understanding
Real-World Focus: The program covers essential topics like data analysis and logical reasoning, emphasizing how these skills are used in everyday life.
Flexible Learning: Designed for both in-class and independent learning, Math & YOU supports diverse learning styles and paces, making it accessible to all students.
Teacher Support: Comprehensive resources for educators, including lesson plans, assessment tools, and professional development opportunities, ensure successful program implementation.
Relevance, Rigor, and Conceptual Understanding
“Rigor in mathematics is about building connections between conceptual understanding, procedural skill, and real-world application,” explained Courtney Nagle, Ph.D., Vice President of Teaching and Research at Big Ideas Learning. “Our program emphasizes these components while promoting creative and critical thinking. Early feedback shows that Math & YOU empowers teachers to implement instructional practices proven to improve student achievement and positively shape mathematical identities.”
Laurie Boswell, Ed.D., co-author of Math & YOU, added, “Math & YOU transforms the teaching and learning of mathematics. For teachers, Math & YOU simplifies lesson planning with clear, accessible resources and practical strategies for engaging every student. Each lesson blends conceptual understanding, procedural fluency, and real-life applications. It empowers students to engage critically and apply math to their everyday lives, turning it from a classroom subject into a lifelong tool. By offering both rigor and relevance, Math & YOU ensures that students aren't just learning math—they're using it in ways that matter.”
Innovative Approach
Math & YOU utilizes meaningful teaching strategies and digital resources to make math education more accessible and engaging. The program incorporates the highest impact strategies for empowering teachers to accelerate learning for all students. With a strong conceptual framework and connections to the big ideas of mathematics, students are guided to learn more deeply and retain their conceptual understanding.
Learn More
Educators and school districts interested in exploring Math & YOU can learn more or sign up for a free trial by visiting www.bigideaslearning.com or by joining us at one of the following events:
NCSM (Sept. 23–27, booth 312)
NCTM (Sept. 25–27, booth 1113)
About Big Ideas Learning
Big Ideas Learning, founded in 2008 by Dr. Ron Larson—an award-winning and influential math textbook author—has been at the forefront of educational publishing. With over 35 million copies of Larson’s titles sold in the U.S., his impact on math education is profound. Building on Dr. Larson’s legacy, which began with his first edition of Calculus in 1978, Big Ideas Learning publishes rigorous, relevant, and conceptually rich K-Higher Ed mathematics programs. Our vision is to shape a future where education transcends boundaries, where curiosity is nurtured, and individuals are inspired to dig deeper.
