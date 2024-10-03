Canidium and AgentSync Announce Strategic Partnership
Fort Collins, CO, October 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Canidium, a key player in implementation services within the insurance producer management ecosystem, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with AgentSync, a distribution channel management technology provider. This collaboration marks a significant development in the provision of integrated solutions tailored to the insurance industry.
Founded in 2018, AgentSync has rapidly established itself as a pivotal player in the insurance field by helping carriers, agencies, and MGAs efficiently manage distribution channels from initial onboarding, to ensuring agents agents and agencies are ready to sell, through to offboarding. AgentSync introduces substantial value through cost-saving operational efficiencies, reduces risk reduction risks, and fuels client growth and the scalability of your distribution network.
"Partnering with Canidium was a natural step for us," explained Robby Allen, AgentSync's CRO. "Our clients often require integrated solutions that bridge commissions with compliance. Canidium's expertise in commission management complements our robust compliance solutions, enabling us to enhance the service offerings to our clients, particularly large enterprises looking to expand their technological capabilities."
AgentSync is making waves in the industry, securing over 250 enterprise clients in the insurance sector and raising over $160 million in venture capital to accelerate product development. The company is also proud to be Salesforce's number one ISV partner within the insurance ecosystem, a testament to its leadership and innovative approach in this sector.
Using APIs and a cloud-native, low-code architecture, AgentSync’s robust integrations and unparalleled data accuracy break through the milieu of outdated legacy tech to modernize and simplify operations and compliance in the insurance branch of the financial services industry.
Canidium has been a respected name in the commission management sector since its founding in 2008. It is recognized for its extensive expertise and customer-centric approach. "We've been aware of AgentSync's growing impact in the market, particularly through their effective use of the Salesforce platform," said Don Rahn, Canidium's insurance practice lead. “We knew a partnership could enrich our offerings to clients significantly."
"Our collaboration with Canidium began through shared interests and mutual recognition at industry events," Robby Allen from AgentSync noted. "Their strong presence and expertise in the Salesforce environment, coupled with a solid understanding of compliance and commission systems, made Canidium an ideal partner for us."
This partnership is expected to leverage Canidium's proficiency in commission management to enhance the seamless integration of AgentSync's compliance solutions, addressing a critical market need for comprehensive, integrated insurance services. "Our strengths in commission management complemented by AgentSync's expertise in compliance create a powerful synergy that will bring comprehensive solutions to the insurance industry," Canidium's Don Rahn stated.
Looking forward, AgentSync aims to expand its footprint in the health insurance market, an area where Canidium has significant expertise. This collaboration is poised to bring advanced integration capabilities between commission and distribution products, expanding client potential and potentially increasing the total addressable market for both partners.
