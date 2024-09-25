Angelenna Yvette Hare Selected as a Woman of the Month for September 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Redford, MI, September 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Angelenna Yvette Hare of Redford, Michigan, has been selected as a Woman of the Month for September 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of logistics and procurement. Ms. Angelenna Hare will be included in the Fall 2024 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Angelenna Yvette Hare
Angelenna Yvette Hare is the owner of Eriah Transport, a shipping and logistics company she founded in 2009. Eriah Transport provides logistics, delivery, express delivery, and delivery training services to its clients. In her role, she responsible for sales and general operations, as well as seeking out and securing contracts.
Angelenna credits her business’s success to hard work, diligence, and consistency. Growing up in Detroit, Michigan, an automotive transportation hub, Angelenna was destined for a career in this ever-growing field. Her parents, who owned successful trucking companies, taught her everything from leadership and team building to business structure, contracting, and consulting. They encouraged her to start her own business, which she did with the launch of Eriah Transport.
When she is not working, Angelenna enjoys traveling, volunteering, reading, cooking, gardening, and spending time with her family.
For more information, please visit https://www.eriahtransport.com/
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R. is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
