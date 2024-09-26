FPC Expands with the Launch of FPC of Dallas, TX

F-O-R-T-U-N-E Personnel Consultants (FPC), a distinguished nationwide network of over 60 franchised executive recruitment offices, proudly announces the opening of FPC of Dallas, TX, led by new owner Doug Dishman. With a robust background in Sales and Customer Success, FPC of Dallas will focus on placing Technical Sales professionals, Sales Engineers, and Customer Success experts within the Manufacturing industry.