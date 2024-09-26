FPC Expands with the Launch of FPC of Dallas, TX
F-O-R-T-U-N-E Personnel Consultants (FPC), a distinguished nationwide network of over 60 franchised executive recruitment offices, proudly announces the opening of FPC of Dallas, TX, led by new owner Doug Dishman. With a robust background in Sales and Customer Success, FPC of Dallas will focus on placing Technical Sales professionals, Sales Engineers, and Customer Success experts within the Manufacturing industry.
Lake Success, NY, September 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- F-O-R-T-U-N-E Personnel Consultants (FPC), a distinguished nationwide network of over 60 franchised executive recruitment offices, proudly announces the opening of FPC of Dallas, TX, led by new owner Doug Dishman. With a robust background in Sales and Customer Success, FPC of Dallas will focus on placing Technical Sales professionals, Sales Engineers, and Customer Success experts within the Manufacturing industry.
Doug’s expertise, combined with his dedication to success, positions FPC of Dallas for strong growth. With a proven track record in leadership, strategic planning, and talent management, he is well-equipped to drive the growth of this new office.
Doug has over two decades of experience in customer success, leadership, and business operations, most recently serving as Senior Director of Customer Success at ON24. During his 14-year tenure with the company, Doug played a key role in driving revenue growth, managing $18.5M in annual recurring revenue, and leading the transition of ON24 from a full-service to SaaS business model. His innovative leadership included automating customer engagement processes, launching the Express QBR program for SMB clients, and mentoring leadership talent. Doug also facilitated the successful rollout and adoption of the ON24 Forums platform. Prior to this role, Doug held leadership positions at Dishman Remodeling and RightNow, enhancing customer relationships and operational efficiency. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Distribution from Texas A&M University.
Doug shared his excitement about the new venture, stating “At first, the idea of moving into recruiting, let alone owning my own firm, felt like a sharp career pivot. A person’s job shapes a significant part of their life, so being involved in such a crucial process for both candidates and companies is truly a privilege. When the opportunity to join the FPC system arose, and I reflected on my skills, talents, and even my limitations, it became clear that FPC's structure and support were the perfect fit for launching FPC of Dallas.”
Jeff Herzog, President of FFC, the franchisor of FPC, expressed his enthusiasm for the new expansion, saying, "We are thrilled to welcome Doug to the FPC family. His strong leadership and deep industry experience make him an excellent choice to lead FPC of Dallas. We’re confident Doug will excel in connecting top-tier talent with leading companies, playing a key role in our continued growth."
For more information about FPC of Dallas and its services, please visit www.fpcdallastx.com or contact FPC of Dallas at doug@fpcdallastx.com or 214-727-8258.
About FPC
FPC is a leading national executive search firm comprised of more than 65 franchised offices. FPC offers job seekers access to its nationwide network of professional executive recruiters and job opportunities in many industries and disciplines as well as providing job search information and assistance. The company has been providing win-win recruiting solutions since 1959. Advocates for both clients and candidates, FPC recruiters are committed to bringing together the right individual with the right opportunity. FPC has been included in Forbes’ prestigious annual list of America’s Best Professional Recruiting Firms in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024
Anny Barrad
516-647-4554
www.fpcnational.com
