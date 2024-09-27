FLAACOS Welcomes Total Life Behavioral Health as Member
Florida Association of Accountable Care Organizations partners with Total Life to support Medicare-covered online therapy for seniors.
Jacksonville, FL, September 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Florida Association of Accountable Care Organizations (FLAACOs) proudly announces the membership of Total Life, the leading provider of Medicare-covered online therapy services designed exclusively for older adults and their caregivers. As the country’s average age continues to rise, so does the number of people facing age-related health challenges. Total Life is determined to keep struggling seniors out of the hospital through evidence-based behavioral health programs. With over 10,000 people turning 65 each day and at least 1 in 4 experiencing depression, according to SAMHSA, it’s imperative for ACOs to prioritize the behavioral health needs of seniors.
Therapy can be an intimidating experience, especially for older adults. Total Life removes the stigma and hurdles through its user-friendly interface, dedicated live care team, and seamless insurance verification process. By removing the barriers to cost and access while providing comprehensive health support, Total Life aims to reduce hospitalizations and improve prospects for aging in place. With a dedicated live care center available at 1-800-567-LIFE and instant insurance verifications, patients can sign up easily and attend a session within days.
Dr. Jim Jacobs, Clinical Director at Total Life, expressed his enthusiasm for expanding behavioral healthcare access to seniors: “I am inspired by the opportunity to help US seniors maximize their later years through online therapy. As a psychologist with Total Life, I have seen the positive impact behavioral healthcare has on patients' overall well-being. Older age can bring about major transitions in life, causing challenges that often go untreated. By increasing access to treatment, we are reducing these challenges and keeping seniors out of the hospital.”
The partnership between FLAACOS and Total Life will benefit Florida’s aging population by enabling ACOs to provide patients with meaningful support at no additional cost. Total Life’s experienced team and proven results can support ACOs' behavioral health patients, allowing hospital staff to focus on those who need it most. Total Life is easy to integrate and manages all administrative and fee-for-service billing directly with Medicare, thereby reducing the burden on doctors. It represents an actionable and reliable next step for doctors once a PHQ-9 is administered in the office.
Nicole Bradberry, CEO of FLAACOS, stated: “Partnering with Total Life aligns with our mission to expand access to essential mental health services for seniors. Their focus on Medicare-covered online therapy helps ACOs improve outcomes and reduce avoidable hospitalizations.”
As FLAACOS continues to serve Floridians, the inclusion of Total Life provides the opportunity for proactive, patient-centered care that prevents unnecessary hospitalizations and readmissions, while amplifying patient improvement.
About Total Life
Total Life is dedicated to enhancing the behavioral health and well-being of older adults through teletherapy. Total Life’s platform offers a range of services tailored to the needs of older adults, including individual therapy, group wellness programs, a dedicated live care number 1-800-567-LIFE, and audio/video telehealth options. With a focus on health equity and accessibility, Total Life ensures that behavioral health support is available to older adults conveniently from home, especially benefitting those with mobility issues or living in remote areas. By managing all patient communication, insurance verification, onboarding, scheduling, and billing directly with Medicare, Total Life provides easy access to support for patients and removes the administrative hurdles for healthcare providers. For more information on Total Life, visit https://totallife.com. Media Contact: PR@totallife.com
About FLAACOs, a ValueH organization
ValueH is the leading member organization in the U.S. with a dedicated focus on driving positive and sustainable change in how value-based care is delivered and reimbursed. Founded in 2012, ValueH’s Florida Association of ACOs (FLAACOs) is a professional organization for accountable care organizations and healthcare leaders throughout Florida and beyond. The association brings organizations together and drives providers to work together to increase the quality of care delivered to patients while significantly lowering medical costs overall. To learn more please visit our website at https://flaacos.com/.
Therapy can be an intimidating experience, especially for older adults. Total Life removes the stigma and hurdles through its user-friendly interface, dedicated live care team, and seamless insurance verification process. By removing the barriers to cost and access while providing comprehensive health support, Total Life aims to reduce hospitalizations and improve prospects for aging in place. With a dedicated live care center available at 1-800-567-LIFE and instant insurance verifications, patients can sign up easily and attend a session within days.
Dr. Jim Jacobs, Clinical Director at Total Life, expressed his enthusiasm for expanding behavioral healthcare access to seniors: “I am inspired by the opportunity to help US seniors maximize their later years through online therapy. As a psychologist with Total Life, I have seen the positive impact behavioral healthcare has on patients' overall well-being. Older age can bring about major transitions in life, causing challenges that often go untreated. By increasing access to treatment, we are reducing these challenges and keeping seniors out of the hospital.”
The partnership between FLAACOS and Total Life will benefit Florida’s aging population by enabling ACOs to provide patients with meaningful support at no additional cost. Total Life’s experienced team and proven results can support ACOs' behavioral health patients, allowing hospital staff to focus on those who need it most. Total Life is easy to integrate and manages all administrative and fee-for-service billing directly with Medicare, thereby reducing the burden on doctors. It represents an actionable and reliable next step for doctors once a PHQ-9 is administered in the office.
Nicole Bradberry, CEO of FLAACOS, stated: “Partnering with Total Life aligns with our mission to expand access to essential mental health services for seniors. Their focus on Medicare-covered online therapy helps ACOs improve outcomes and reduce avoidable hospitalizations.”
As FLAACOS continues to serve Floridians, the inclusion of Total Life provides the opportunity for proactive, patient-centered care that prevents unnecessary hospitalizations and readmissions, while amplifying patient improvement.
About Total Life
Total Life is dedicated to enhancing the behavioral health and well-being of older adults through teletherapy. Total Life’s platform offers a range of services tailored to the needs of older adults, including individual therapy, group wellness programs, a dedicated live care number 1-800-567-LIFE, and audio/video telehealth options. With a focus on health equity and accessibility, Total Life ensures that behavioral health support is available to older adults conveniently from home, especially benefitting those with mobility issues or living in remote areas. By managing all patient communication, insurance verification, onboarding, scheduling, and billing directly with Medicare, Total Life provides easy access to support for patients and removes the administrative hurdles for healthcare providers. For more information on Total Life, visit https://totallife.com. Media Contact: PR@totallife.com
About FLAACOs, a ValueH organization
ValueH is the leading member organization in the U.S. with a dedicated focus on driving positive and sustainable change in how value-based care is delivered and reimbursed. Founded in 2012, ValueH’s Florida Association of ACOs (FLAACOs) is a professional organization for accountable care organizations and healthcare leaders throughout Florida and beyond. The association brings organizations together and drives providers to work together to increase the quality of care delivered to patients while significantly lowering medical costs overall. To learn more please visit our website at https://flaacos.com/.
Contact
ValueHContact
Kristi Stovall
312-498-4078
www.ValueH.com
Kristi Stovall
312-498-4078
www.ValueH.com
Categories