BÜHLMANN Laboratories AG Announces Worldwide Collaboration with Beckman Coulter for BUHLMANN fCAL® turbo and fPELA® turbo Assays
Amherst, NH, September 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- BÜHLMANN Laboratories AG, a leading manufacturer of specialty, high-quality in-vitro diagnostic and research assays, is pleased to announce the collaboration with Beckman Coulter for a worldwide distribution of the BÜHLMANN fCAL® turbo assay & BÜHLMANN fPELA® turbo assay on their clinical chemistry analyzers (AU480, AU680, AU5800, and DxC 700 AU) with the official launch anticipated in September.
Combined with the easy-to-use CALEX® Cap sample preparation device, it enables laboratories to integrate quantitative determination of fecal inflammation and digestion markers into the automated routine laboratory work on the existing Beckman Coulter equipment. The direct supply by Beckman Coulter streamlines the general workflow and eliminates the need for manual reagent pack orders.
The FDA-cleared BÜHLMANN fCAL® turbo assay, designed to quantitatively measure fecal calprotectin, a marker of intestinal mucosal inflammation in human stool, aids in the diagnosis of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It provides clinicians with speed, quality, and flexibility, making it an invaluable addition to clinical laboratories. In a multi-site clinical study, BÜHLMANN fCAL® turbo demonstrated that this test is a valuable diagnostic aid in the diagnosis of IBD and in the discrimination between IBD and IBS, with excellent precision and reproducibility.
The FDA-Exempt BÜHLMANN fPELA® turbo assay allows automated quantification of pancreatic elastase in human stool extracts. Fecal pancreatic elastase is a well-established biomarker to detect exocrine pancreatic insufficiency in patients suffering from conditions such as chronic pancreatitis. The concentration of pancreatic elastase levels in feces reflects the level of pancreatic output and correlates with the output of other pancreatic enzymes such as lipase, amylase, and trypsin. Clinicians will realize the same speed benefits they did with the BÜHLMANN fCAL® turbo assay while maintaining high reproducibility and precision.
This collaboration underscores our unwavering commitment to our customers and their growing testing requirements,” stated Laurent Collignon, CEO of BÜHLMANN Laboratories AG. “By leveraging the BÜHLMANN fCAL® turbo for efficient handling of increasing workloads in the laboratory, it offers the highest throughput calprotectin assay with the fastest time-to-first result in the U.S. market. Our long-term partnership with Beckman Coulter uniquely positions us to address customer needs effectively worldwide.”
Collin Shaw, CEO of BUHLMANN Diagnostics Corp, U.S. affiliate, commented, “We are excited for the opportunity to work closely with the Beckman Coulter team to provide training and enhanced support to customers to facilitate the seamless adoption of these robust calprotectin and pancreatic elastase assays in laboratories.
Visit www.buhlmannlabs.com to learn more about these assays and partnership.
About BÜHLMANN Laboratories AG
BÜHLMANN Laboratories AG is a mid-sized Swiss company, located in Schönenbuch, near Basel. Since 1976, the purpose of the company is to develop and market specialty, high-quality in-vitro diagnostics and to distribute third party molecular diagnostics products. The company promotes its own products through own affiliates as well as through more than 60 qualified distributors worldwide. BÜHLMANN priorities are to offer quality and specialty in-vitro diagnostics to their customers and to provide a stable and motivating work environment to its employees.
About BUHLMANN Diagnostics Corp (BDC)
As the United States commercial affiliate of BL, BUHLMANN Diagnostics Corp (BDC), based in Amherst, NH is committed to providing exceptional sales, support and technical services to our clinical discovery and basic science research laboratory customers.
