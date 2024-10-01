BettrAi Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance, Strengthening Trust and Opening New Doors in the Healthcare Market
Milestone Certification Enhances Security, Unlocks Growth Opportunities, and Reinforces BettrAi’s Position as a Trusted Partner in Healthcare Technology
Fort Worth, TX, October 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- BettrAi, LLC, a leader in AI-driven healthcare technology solutions, is thrilled to announce that it has achieved SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, a pivotal certification that further validates the company’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security, privacy, and operational excellence. This major achievement ensures that BettrAi’s platform can reliably meet the evolving data security demands of healthcare organizations, from ACOs to health systems.
SOC 2 Type 2 compliance is awarded following an in-depth, independent audit that assesses a company’s ability to safeguard sensitive data over time. For BettrAi, this certification signifies not only a commitment to best-in-class data security practices but also an opportunity to scale its offerings across new healthcare markets.
"This is a massive step forward for BettrAi and opens the doors to many additional opportunities in the healthcare market," said Bradley Hill, President & Chief Executive Officer of BettrAi. "SOC 2 Type 2 compliance is not just a badge of honor for us; it's about building and strengthening trust with our healthcare partners. As data privacy becomes more crucial in today’s healthcare landscape, we’re proud to offer a solution that both innovates and protects. This certification signals to our partners that BettrAi is prepared to lead with excellence and security in every interaction."
For healthcare organizations operating in value-based care, where data security and accuracy are paramount, this certification brings new confidence in BettrAi's AI-driven solutions. The platform's seamless integration with internal systems and patient monitoring devices will now be paired with an added layer of trust, creating a robust foundation for enhanced patient outcomes, cost management, and clinical success.
In a time when patient data security is more important than ever, healthcare organizations are under pressure to choose partners they can trust. BettrAi’s SOC 2 Type 2 compliance assures clients that their data will be handled with the highest levels of integrity, meeting the stringent regulatory demands of the industry. BettrAi is committed to empowering healthcare organizations by blending innovation with the security required to navigate complex regulatory environments.
As an SOC 2 Type 2 certified provider, BettrAi is positioned to further expand its partnerships, unlocking new growth opportunities while continuing to deliver powerful AI-driven insights and solutions. Healthcare organizations looking for a trusted technology partner that delivers on both innovation and security are encouraged to learn more about how BettrAi can help optimize care delivery and cost management.
To learn more about BettrAi’s healthcare solutions and how SOC 2 Type 2 certification can benefit your organization, visit www.BettrAi.com.
About BettrAi
BettrAi is a pioneering healthcare AI company committed to improving patient outcomes, driving cost reductions, and enhancing healthcare organizations’ ability to succeed in value-based care. With predictive risk stratification and actionable insights, BettrAi’s platform empowers providers with the tools they need to excel, all while ensuring the highest standards of data security.
Contact
BettrAiContact
Kristi Stovall
(844) 632-7134
www.bettrai.com
Categories