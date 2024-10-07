Things to go Bump in the Night at the 2024 UC Santa Cruz Festival of Monsters
The 2024 Festival of Monsters – held Friday, Oct. 11, through Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Santa Cruz, Calif – opens with a weekend of free public events (Oct. 11-12) followed by an academic conference (Oct. 16-18), ending with the colorful Monsters’ Ball (Oct. 18). Hosted by the UC Santa Cruz Center for Monster Studies, the festival explores what monsters can teach us about ourselves, our empathetic capacities, and our responsibilities to the world we all live in.
Santa Cruz, CA, October 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- NYT Bestselling Author Kiersten White, Circus of Moon open Festival filled with monstrous delights, including outdoor movie, panels, talks and performances.
Festival Dates: Friday, October 11 – Friday, October 18, 2024
Public Events: Friday, October 11 - Saturday, October 12, 2024
Paid Academic Conference: Wednesday, October 16 – Friday, October 18, 2024
The Festival begins 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the Museum of Art and History (705 Front St., Santa Cruz) with a reading and Q&A with Kiersten White, the New York Times Bestselling author of Hide. White will be reading from her new book Lucy Undying, a dark romantic fantasy novel that explores what happens to Lucy Westenra once she escapes Dracula’s thrall. At 6:15 p.m., Chris Zephro of horror design company Trick or Treat Studios will talk about monster masks. Masks and memorabilia will be on display. At 7 p.m., local company Circus of the Moon will perform Pluto’s Labryinth, a twisted journey of shadows and demons featuring aerialists, acrobats, and ensemble dance.
At 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, there will be a free outdoor screening of the silent 1922 F.W. Murnau film Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror on the Oakes College lower lawn (231 Oakes Road, Santa Cruz). Professor Emertius H.M. Leicester will introduce the classic vampire film, which stars Max Schreck as Count Orlok. Events the weekend of Oct. 11-12 are free and first-come, first served.
The Festival continues with its paid academic conference, Oct. 16-18 at the Digital Arts Research Center (407 McHenry Road, Santa Cruz). The conference includes panels on monstrous ethics, everyday monsters and monsters of resistance, zombies and serial killers, and more. UC Santa Cruz Professor Mattie Brice and University of Georgia Professor Jerry Rafiki Jenkins (Anti-Blackness and Human Monstrosity in Black American Horror Fiction) will give the two keynote talks. There will also be a staged reading of Melanie Stewart’s play, Monster, and a live recording of the Center for Monster Studies’ podcast The Show Where They Talk About Monsters. The conference ends Friday, Oct. 18 with the Monsters’ Ball at the UC Santa Cruz Hay Barn (94 Ranch View Road, Santa Cruz).
The academic conference on Oct. 16-18 is a paid event, but entrance to the panels, keynotes, reading, and Monsters’ Ball are all free to UC Santa Cruz students who register. Conference registration for all other attendees costs $235 for tenure track faculty, or $185 for students, contingent faculty from other institutions, or independent scholars. Registration for the general public is available at https://bit.ly/2024Eventbrite. UCSC students can register at https://bit.ly/MonsterUCSC.
All UC Santa Cruz COVID policies apply to the Festival of Monsters. While masks are not required, guests are strongly encouraged to wear one and to test ahead of time.
The Festival of Monsters–part of National Arts and Humanities Month–is presented by the UC Santa Cruz Center for Monster Studies and made possible through the support of the UC Santa Cruz Arts Division; the Arts Research Institute; The Humanities Institute; the Department of Performance, Play & Design; the UC Santa Cruz Department of Literature; the University of California Humanities Research Institute; Porter College; Crown College; Oakes College; the Sigfried and Elizabeth Mignon Puknat Endowment; and the generosity of James Gunderson and Peter Coha.
Additional support is provided by Bookshop Santa Cruz, Atlantis Fantasyworld and Trick or Treat Studios. Special thanks to Hazelle Malonzo for her poster art.
The UC Santa Cruz Center for Monster Studies is a scholarly center devoted to investigating the many definitions of monsters and monstrosity throughout history and culture. The only institution of its kind in the world, the interdisciplinary Center is a growing hub for research, creative work, and teaching that posits monsters as a unique site for analyzing geopolitics, popular culture, scientific discovery, technology, and understandings of the human. More information can be found at https://monsterstudies.ucsc.edu.
What: 2024 Festival of Monsters
When: 5 p.m. Fri., Oct. 11 - Kiersten White (Museum of Art and History)
6:15 p.m. Fri., Oct. 11 - Chris Zephro (MAH)
7 p.m. Fri., Oct. 11 - Circus of the Moon (MAH)
7 p.m. Sat., Oct. 12 - Nosferatu (Oakes College)
Wed.-Fri, Oct. 16-18 - Conference (Digital Arts Research Center, UCSC)
Fri, Oct. 18 - Monsters’ Ball (Hay Barn, UCSC)
Cost: Public Day - Free. First come, first served
Conference - $235 tenure track faculty, $185 students from other institutions/contingent faculty/independent scholars, free to UCSC students
Website: http://monsterstudies.ucsc.edu
Registration: Public Days - none needed
Conference - https://bit.ly/2024Eventbrite
UCSC Affiliated - https://bit.ly/MonsterUCSC.
Media Contact:
Jen Mahal, (917) 690-5743, jenmahal@gmail.com
Electronic Press Kit:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1m0BckQTS1vzR2hVrHz2xGbNsyb-0v43J?usp=drive_link
