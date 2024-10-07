Things to go Bump in the Night at the 2024 UC Santa Cruz Festival of Monsters

The 2024 Festival of Monsters – held Friday, Oct. 11, through Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Santa Cruz, Calif – opens with a weekend of free public events (Oct. 11-12) followed by an academic conference (Oct. 16-18), ending with the colorful Monsters’ Ball (Oct. 18). Hosted by the UC Santa Cruz Center for Monster Studies, the festival explores what monsters can teach us about ourselves, our empathetic capacities, and our responsibilities to the world we all live in.