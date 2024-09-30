RE/MAX Top Producer Hector Vidaurre Earns Lifetime Achievement Award
RE/MAX Team Leader Hector Vidaurre Earns Lifetime Achievement Award. Hector Vidaurre with RE/MAX Select Group, has been presented with the prestigious RE/MAX Lifetime Achievement Award, which honors highly successful agents who have completed at least seven years of service with the company and over $3,000,000 in Commissions.
Hector Vidaurre, with RE/MAX Select Group, has been presented with the prestigious RE/MAX Lifetime Achievement Award, which honors highly successful agents who have completed at least seven years of service with the company and over $3,000,000 in Commissions.
"Hector's tireless dedication to serving his clients, consumers and community has allowed him to achieve this high honor," said Rob Lyszczarz, CEO of RE/MAX Select Group Offices. "Winning this award is a significant accomplishment and we're extremely proud that Hector is a member of our organization."
Vidaurre has been serving his community as a real estate professional for over 24 years and has extensive experience in Luxury and Commercial real estate, which go hand in hand with his high-net-worth clients such as Professional Athletes, and C-Suite Executives. In the Commercial sector he has had the honor or rolling out the National Brand Carl's Jr Restaurant's for the State of Florida and has achieved other Real Estate milestones.
Among Vidaurre's list of achievements, he as earned Platinum Top Producer and RE/MAX Hall of Fame Awards. In addition, Vidaurre actively support Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and local charities.
About RE/MAX Select Group:
RE/MAX Select Group is a locally owned and operated full-service real estate brokerage with multiple locations in South Florida. The Group consists of Professional Realtors who specialize in Residential and Commercial Real Estate. RE/MAX Select Group is a proud supporter of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and other charities. To learn more, call 954.253.1943 or visit BrowardHomeSalesTeam.com. Each Office Independently Owned and Operated.
